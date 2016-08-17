When I was hired, my firm had its main office in the suburbs. I felt pretty good about the location and environment and purchased a house nearby. At that time, many employees and managers lived in the area. Since then, the firm has changed hands, and the original office space, as part of an ineffectual cost-saving move, has been reduced in half. Ineffectual because the new lease no longer included utilities. The "savings" were spent opening a new office in the city, and a bunch of young sales hires were made for a small bullpen type office. There are no cubicles in the city, and the few offices are reserved for a handful of lucky first movers. Now they are looking for cost savings again. The firm's plan is to shut down the office in suburbia because "having everyone in the same location inspires the best ideas."
Can someone point to some research (e.g., from HBR [Harvard Business Review] or similar) indicating that R&D teams may be best served by being in distraction-free environments separated from the gossip and hubbub of sales? Or that accommodating workers who want to be away from the city may save on labor expenses and employee turnover?
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @05:23PM
Alas, you've fallen prey to the extroverts.
Through a series of lucky strikes, these extroverts have gained control over the resources of your company, and are now moving to shape your company in their own likeness. They want to live in the lively, bustling city, and they want to interact face-to-face, preferably with lots of team-building and gregarious camaraderie.
After all, social mingling is what has inspired all their best ideas—and is therefore what inspires all of the best ideas.
Grishnakh on Wednesday August 16, @05:32PM
You want research? Who cares? Your management isn't going to listen to any research, and they're going to see you as a rabble-rouser for bringing this up and questioning their new open-plan office with sales and development co-located for "innovation" and "collaboration".
If you want a more productive way to spend your time dealing with this problem, I have the answer right here in these links:
Publicly questioning upper management is *always* a very bad career move.
datapharmer on Wednesday August 16, @05:42PM
I've seen this thinking and it usually leads back to someone with an MBA and no critical thinking skills. Reconsider if this is a fight you want to fight - you may do better by finding a better company to work for as it sounds like this one is headed in a downward spiral. Once they weed out people from the news a round of pink slips will come next, and you may be surprised by the highly qualified individuals they fire (but don't be, they may make more money and save on the bottom line for the couple quarters before the executives bail out with fat bonuses for "turning things around").
If you do stick around, oxford economics says open environments are less productive: https://www.oxfordeconomics.com/when-the-walls-come-down [oxfordeconomics.com]
kaszz on Wednesday August 16, @05:49PM
I concur with the above.
Regardless, sales people and developers can have useful interaction, if sales actually takes note of what developers say. Sharing office is likely to impede developer productivity however. Consider constant interaction without anything useful to say.
