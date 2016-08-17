from the it's-a-dirty-job dept.
Caitlin Johnstone writes in a blog post over at Medium that corporate censorship is ramping up while people are distracted by the menace of government censorship.
It is true that it is the most controversial and repulsive speech which is most severely in need of protection, and that a government which is granted the power to silence Nazis can be expected to use that power to silence political dissent. But there is no danger of this ever happening in the United States, because corporate censorship can be used to silence anti-establishment voices with far less pushback.
Egged on by the resurfacing of obnoxious and sometimes illegal groups, more groups are pushing for, and sometimes getting, full online silence from other voices. Those in power will have corporations do any of the dirty work that might generate push back.
We desperately need ad-hoc P2P networking. The ISP is the corporate/state ball and chain.
I'm about tired of this double standard that we are supposed to very carefully avoid noticing.
Offend the left's sensibilities, refuse them service and judge orders you to "Bake the effing cake! No scratch that, just close up shop and die in poverty you hater!" And some kindly, harmless little person's life is ruined. Meanwhile, large faceless megacorporations can "no platform" anyone the left hates with no repercussions while the left bleats at us about how we have to sit down, shut up and take it because it "because it is the free market."
Screw you. #WAR.
Eh? I clicked the "Reply" button in the top bar and ended up replied to an AC? Meh. Who knows.
Love the implied equivalence between fighting discrimination and allowing Nazi speech. Think about it again.
I'm not in the business of telling people who they should bake a cake for, and puzzled at the idea of forcing hateful people to get your money to bake a cake for your wedding when they hate you. I am, however, perfectly fine with anyone refusing to be associated with Neo-Nazi propaganda and hate speech.
"I don't want to be associated with your ideas and therefore you cannot use my company to broadcast your hate" is very different from "You are hereby to cease talking under penalty of jail and fines".
Being shunned from popular platforms has always happened. People would boo you in the square or refuse to publish your letter to the WSJ editor.
Unpleasant people have a lot more capability to get heard than ever before, courtesy of the internet allowing anyone to setup their own platform.
