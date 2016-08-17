from the somebody-dies-in-this-episode-I-bet dept.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the leak of S07E04 of Game of Thrones:
An India-based media technology company said Wednesday that it regrets the recent leak of an episode of the popular HBO series Game of Thrones by four of its current and former employees.
Indian police have detained the four suspects, but said their motive for leaking the episode titled The Spoils of War was unclear. The fourth episode in the television series' seventh season leaked three days before its planned Aug. 6 air date and quickly circulated online.
And now, here comes S07E06:
HBO in Spain has aired, apparently by mistake, the sixth episode of Games of Thrones' seventh season a week ahead of schedule.
The episode was available to Spanish subscribers early Tuesday for about an hour before being removed. The 71-minute episode is due to be officially available Aug. 21.
Previously: HBO Hacked, Leak of Game of Thrones s07e04 Unrelated
Related Stories
HBO acknowledged earlier this week that it has been hacked:
The HBO hack may have been worse than the initial leaks of a few unaired TV show episodes suggested. A security company hired by HBO to scrub search results for the hacked files from search engines has told Google that the hackers stole "thousands of Home Box Office (HBO) internal company documents."
The disclosure came as part of a DMCA take-down notice sent to Google Tuesday to force the search engine to take down links to the leaked files. The take-down notice also detailed that the hackers did away with "masses of copyrighted items including documents, images, videos and sound."
[...] The hackers appear to have also leaked personal information of a senior HBO executive. That information, published online in a text document, contains access information to dozens of online accounts, including paid newspaper subscriptions, online banking, and personal health services. At least one of these accounts may also have given the hackers access to the executive's work email.
The perpetrators of the hack have claimed that they were able to access some of HBO's key network infrastructure, and steal a total of 1.5 terabyte of data, and have suggested that they will release additional information in the near future. An image file published as part of the leaks seems to corroborate at least the first part of that claim, as it appears to show screenshots of HBO's internal administration tools, listing employee names and email addresses and their functions within the organization.
Meanwhile, a low quality copy of s07e04 of Game of Thrones appeared online Friday, but is reportedly unconnected to the HBO hack. Instead, a hack, mistake, or leak occurred at Star India, which receives Game of Thrones episodes in advance of airing.