17/08/16/1931233 story
posted by cmn32480 on Wednesday August 16, @09:53PM
from the danger:-high-voltage dept.
from the danger:-high-voltage dept.
Long distance trucking is a grossly inefficient way to move goods from one place to another. But the state of Hesse in Germany is about to embark on a trial which could help improve that inefficiency considerably. As business Green reports, 10 km of highway in Hesse will soon be equipped with overhead charging cables to be used by hybrid trucks to run on electricity when juice is available, and to switch back to diesel when it's not. It's all part of Siemens' eHighway initiative which the company claims would double energy efficiency compared running on gas, and slash emissions even more if those cables are charged from renewables.
German State to Electrify 10km of Highway for Overhead Charging of Trucks | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @10:00PM (1 child)
So it basically turns the trucks into very small trains without tracks.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Sulla on Wednesday August 16, @10:04PM
To ship by train from A to C you have to unload the goods at B onto a truck for delivery. With this you just go from A to C.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @10:01PM (1 child)
Hyperloops for shipping goods? Then, at least, a catastrophic failure won't [directly] kill anyone.
At the very least, miniature train systems along the existing autobahns would be useful.
Just get the shipping off the roads, and thereby free them up for general traffic.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @10:11PM
One container full of fidget spinners should be enough to kill everyone.
Reply to This
Parent