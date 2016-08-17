Stories
German State to Electrify 10km of Highway for Overhead Charging of Trucks

Phoenix666 writes:

Long distance trucking is a grossly inefficient way to move goods from one place to another. But the state of Hesse in Germany is about to embark on a trial which could help improve that inefficiency considerably. As business Green reports, 10 km of highway in Hesse will soon be equipped with overhead charging cables to be used by hybrid trucks to run on electricity when juice is available, and to switch back to diesel when it's not. It's all part of Siemens' eHighway initiative which the company claims would double energy efficiency compared running on gas, and slash emissions even more if those cables are charged from renewables.

  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @10:00PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @10:00PM (#554986)

    So it basically turns the trucks into very small trains without tracks.

    by Sulla on Wednesday August 16, @10:04PM

      by Sulla (5173) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 16, @10:04PM (#554988)

      To ship by train from A to C you have to unload the goods at B onto a truck for delivery. With this you just go from A to C.

  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @10:01PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @10:01PM (#554987)

    Hyperloops for shipping goods? Then, at least, a catastrophic failure won't [directly] kill anyone.

    At the very least, miniature train systems along the existing autobahns would be useful.

    Just get the shipping off the roads, and thereby free them up for general traffic.

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @10:11PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @10:11PM (#554990)

      One container full of fidget spinners should be enough to kill everyone.

