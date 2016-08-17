from the V'Ger dept.
Was NASA hasty in including a pulsar map to Earth on the Pioneer plaques and Voyager Golden Records?
Forty years ago, we sent a map to Earth sailing deep into the cosmos. Copies of this map are etched into each of the twin Voyager spacecraft, which launched in the late 1970s and are now the farthest spacecraft from home. One of the probes has already slipped into interstellar space, and the other is skirting the fringes of our sun's immediate neighborhood. If it's ever intercepted and decoded by extraterrestrials, the map will not only reveal where to find our watery little world, but also when the space probe that delivered it to alien hands left home.
[...] "Back when Drake did the pulsar map, and Carl Sagan and the whole team did the Voyager record, there hadn't been very much debate over the pros and cons of contact with extraterrestrial intelligence," says York University's Kathryn Denning, an anthropologist who studies the ethics of sending messages to extraterrestrials. "Now, however, as you know, there is a major debate among scientists and a variety of stakeholders about the wisdom of doing anything other than listening."
[...] "In those days, all the people I dealt with were optimists, and they thought the ETs would be friendly," Drake says. "Nobody thought, even for a few seconds, about whether this might be a dangerous thing to do." So what are the chances of the map actually reaching extraterrestrial shores aboard the Voyagers? "Very small," Drake says. "The thing is going something like 10 kilometers per second, at which speed it takes—for the typical separation of stars—about half a million years to go from one star to another. And of course, it's not aimed at any star, it's just going where it's going."
Of course, aliens could just use gigantic space telescopes to find Earth and other watery planets instead of accidentally intercepting a tiny spacecraft. And humanity will either be super-advanced, post-apocalyptic, or just gone by the time aliens can find a map and head for Earth (even if they have faster-than-light travel, the spacecraft won't be relatively far away from Earth anytime soon).
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Thursday August 17, @01:40AM (3 children)
This was all the rage after the Independence Day movie, then again after District 9.
Anyone capable of getting here after finding a map has far less challenging planets free for the taking. Why come and fight a war when there are probably thousands of pristine planets along the way hosting nothing but herds of antelope-ish animals and seas of fish-ish swimmers.
But hey, that doesn't sell well. Lets whip up hate and fear. Cuz we haven't got enough of that around.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday August 17, @01:49AM
But of course, we need to keep fit and ready for the next occasion in real world.
Otherwise how would we be kept under control?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday August 17, @02:04AM
Don't even worry about pristine maps, if they're close enough to find a V'ger, they're close enough to see the water spectrum coming off the third rock from the yellow star. For that matter, Voyagers are travelling inside our EM emissions bubble, so if they can decode that disc, they also are very likely to have been listening to "I Love Lucy" reruns and all the other em-emissions we've been spewing for almost 100 years now.
(Score: 1) by Berky on Thursday August 17, @02:41AM
In all fairness, it is written by Nadia Drake, the daughter of Frank Drake who designed the pulsar map, and there lies the only interesting aspect of this article. She does mention Kathryn Denning, an anthropologist who apparently "studies the ethics of sending messages to extraterrestrials".
As if all the noise we are making right now has less impact than a drifting plate going nowhere.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Thursday August 17, @01:54AM (3 children)
Only one of two possible outcomes.
1. We Kaboom! ourselves into extinction in the next hundred years. This problem is one for the next sentient species to arise, hope enough survives they even know about the problem but probably not, anything that nasty probably wipes any record of something so insignificant as a picture on a probe.
2. We don't kill ourselves and an expedition eventually drags them back to hang in the Smithsonian.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday August 17, @02:08AM
Oh, don't discount the fact that E.T. is out there, but... perhaps they will never come our way.
If they do come our way, odds of them running into a probe (and not vaporizing it as they would any other space-dust in their way) before spotting our planet outright are infinitesimally small, kind of like there are only two people on Earth, one tossing two messages in bottles into the Pacific, and another piloting a super-tanker on an endless trans-oceanic run - what are the chances of the tanker noticing a bottle in the ocean before they spot the house on the beach?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 17, @02:33AM (1 child)
There is a growing body of evidence [vimeo.com] that prior relatively technically advanced [youtube.com] civilizations existed on earth in our past, and we are only the latest iteration. What if one of them managed to send a probe into space a few million years ago? [youtube.com] Then it's your problem and the probe could have already been picked up. The aliens could be heading here right now.
Perhaps they've already visited, and some of the tales of "gods" and "angels", in religious texts were actually accounts of visitation by technologically advanced beings? Or at the least a neighboring civilization of greater advancement, much in the way modern world continues along side primitive tribes today. In either of those eventualities the beings may have left due to an impending cataclysm, with plans on returning at a later date... Or they may be out there, getting captured and interrogated about the systems they know of by the borg.
I think it's retarding to imagine alien life while ignoring evidence that's right under our noses. Even if there is only the tiniest chance it may inform our hypotheses, why ignore the fact that our ancestors were more advanced than we've assumed? [youtube.com]
My point is that your assertion that there are only two possible outcomes is unfounded. It appears that we've already survived kabooms of epic scale which reset our civilization -- it's either we were more advanced in the past, or the aliens were already here. Either eventuality opens far more than two more possibilities.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 17, @02:37AM
YouTube: the citation of choice for crazies.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Thursday August 17, @01:59AM (2 children)
Are we just assuming the alien overlords will know and understand our map? Sure we think it makes sense since we know the context but for them it might just be some lines and dots and odd shaped figures, they might not even be humanoid looking after all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 17, @02:11AM (1 child)
A lot of thought was put into that disc and its encoding, but it was 100% speculative. Maybe another race could figure it out, if they even cared. Then again, another race could also probably figure out more about us by examining the craft itself, even without the disc. I think of the disc as a sort of "maker's easter egg" for anyone who happens to find it, here's some cool stuff in addition to the space-junk artifact that just screwed up your hydrogen ram-scoop.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday August 17, @02:24AM
Indeed. I'm not saying that there wasn't a bunch of really smart people that in essence tried to communicate with something or someone very alien. This was the best they could come up with, and it might be really good or it might also be completely crap. The aliens might not understand binary, they might not care about pulsars and they might not do a lot of things. They might not even see it as "greetings from earth!" but as some kind of scarey-space-monster-death-threat, after all we look huge on that drawing. As mentioned artifact examination might give a lot more information compared to trying to solve the riddle. So in some sense yes it's more of the designers leaving a little easter egg gift in/with their project then perhaps anything else.
(Score: 2) by el_oscuro on Thursday August 17, @02:26AM
‘This is Prostetnic Vogon Jeltz of the Galactic Hyperspace Planning Council,’ the voice continued. ‘As you will no doubt be aware, the
plans for development of the outlying regions of the Galaxy require the building of a hyperspatial express route through your star system, and
regrettably your planet is one of those scheduled for demolition. The process will take slightly less than two of your Earth minutes. Thank you.’
The PA died away.
Uncomprehending terror settled on the watching people of Earth. The terror moved slowly through the gathered crowds as if they were iron filing on
a sheet of board and a magnet was moving beneath them. Panic sprouted again, desperate fleeing panic, but there was nowhere to flee to.
Observing this, the Vogons turned on their PA again. It said:
‘There’s no point acting all surprised about it. All the planning charts and demolition orders have been on display in your local planning
department in Alpha Centauri for fifty of your Earth years, so you’ve had plenty of time to lodge any formal complaint and it’s far too late to start
making a fuss about it now.’
