Afternoon is the worst time for distractions, fatigue, and reduced efficiency. A solid routine can help.

Much is made of morning and evening routines, but hardly anything is mentioned about afternoon routines. This is odd, because afternoons are when energy plummets, when creativity and efficiency are drained, and many workers crave a second wind. It makes sense to focus on how to improve this (sometimes torturous) time of day, which is why I was thrilled to see Patrick Allan's article on LifeHacker. In it, Allan describes the necessity of establishing a solid afternoon routine in order to resist the time when when "distractions have the most power—you're fatigued, irritable, and way more impulsive." What follows are some of his suggestions, as well as a few of my own: