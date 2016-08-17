from the naps++ dept.
Afternoon is the worst time for distractions, fatigue, and reduced efficiency. A solid routine can help.
Much is made of morning and evening routines, but hardly anything is mentioned about afternoon routines. This is odd, because afternoons are when energy plummets, when creativity and efficiency are drained, and many workers crave a second wind. It makes sense to focus on how to improve this (sometimes torturous) time of day, which is why I was thrilled to see Patrick Allan's article on LifeHacker. In it, Allan describes the necessity of establishing a solid afternoon routine in order to resist the time when when "distractions have the most power—you're fatigued, irritable, and way more impulsive." What follows are some of his suggestions, as well as a few of my own:
TFA suggests: 1. Eat well. 2. Get moving. 3. Save the easy stuff for last. 4. Put a time limit on big assignments. 5. Establish a fun afternoon ritual. 6. Have a power nap. Me: Large coffee with a triple red-eye shot. You?
(Score: 2) by black6host on Thursday August 17, @03:03AM
So what I do, and did, is forgo the craving for a second wind and simply take a nap! So, doesn't seem so hard to me :)
My reality: If I wasn't doing it at work I was doing it at home anyway. There was no work, only play. And I loved it.
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Thursday August 17, @03:07AM (1 child)
Then you won't go into an insulin coma. It really is that simple, folks.
It's crackers to slip a rozzer the dropsy in snide.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 17, @03:10AM
On man's solutions are another man's waste of time.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday August 17, @03:08AM (1 child)
Why can't you have a plain old nap, why does it have to be a "power" nap? Wish that cliche would die.
They call them siestas in Mexico.
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Thursday August 17, @03:11AM
A "power nap" is where you sleep but not long enough for your body to start releasing melatonin. You wake refreshed and not groggy.
It's crackers to slip a rozzer the dropsy in snide.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday August 17, @03:12AM
Fika, sometimes a short nap. Afternoon delight is normally out of the question.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 17, @03:13AM (2 children)
Wake at 2pm. Troll SN. Wank. Shower. Dress.
Go to coffee shop. Buy energy drink. Eat big salad. Troll SN.
Wander home at 10pm when coffee shop closes. Undress. Wank. Troll SN.
Watch eight hours of pirated TV streams. Troll SN.
Pass out at 6am. Do it all again.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday August 17, @03:16AM (1 child)
You'd think for all the trolling practice you get in that you'd be good at it. I guess some people got it and some just never will.
Socialist: Someone who wants everything that you have. Except your job.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 17, @03:37AM (2 children)
...when at all possible, I come home, eat lunch, jerk off, take a nap.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 17, @03:41AM
Afternoon masturbation is seconded, bitches.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 17, @03:59AM
> 5. Establish a fun afternoon ritual.
I've been trying to get my partner to go for sex and a nap in the afternoon, but they are busy most afternoons (we both work from home).
Reply to This
