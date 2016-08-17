from the hack-this dept.
The New York Times reports In Ukraine, a Malware Expert Who Could Blow the Whistle on Russian Hacking :
KIEV, Ukraine — The hacker, known only by his online alias "Profexer," kept a low profile. He wrote computer code alone in an apartment and quietly sold his handiwork on the anonymous portion of the internet known as the Dark Web. Last winter, he suddenly went dark entirely.
Profexer's posts, already accessible only to a small band of fellow hackers and cybercriminals looking for software tips, blinked out in January — just days after American intelligence agencies publicly identified a program he had written as one tool used in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.
But while Profexer's online persona vanished, a flesh-and-blood person has emerged: a fearful man who the Ukrainian police said turned himself in early this year, and has now become a witness for the F.B.I.
It's an in-depth review of several people, hacking groups, Russian organizations, and delves into hidden sites where malware can be bought and sold. In this case, it is claimed that Profexer wrote a program to exfiltrate information from a hacked machine, made a free copy available, but charged for updates/training. The claim is that Russia made use of his program, among others, and then practiced using it on Ukraine. Images of servers used in Ukraine voting are being reviewed.
(Score: 3, Touché) by julian on Thursday August 17, @05:09AM (5 children)
See title
I am expecting written apologies from all Trump supporters when the indictments start
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 17, @05:21AM
No one actually cares about whether elections could be hacked it seems, if they did you would see discussion of securing the voting machines. That has been my takeaway...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 17, @05:24AM (1 child)
Nonsense! All we're getting is still hearsay.
American intelligence agencies publicly identified a program he had written as one tool used in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee
More lies. The DNC was not hacked! The democrats lost because they suck.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 17, @05:46AM
What is going on? First we were attacked by neo-nazis, neo-confederates, and neo-libertariantards, but now this? What are we supposed to infer from this, other than the election was hacked, Donald Trump is the Anti-Clinton, and that the FBI now has in its hands enough evidence to prove that Donald Trump, his sons and associates, committed high treason against the United States of America, in order to make more money. I await impeachment. Life imprisonment for the entire Trump Klan, especially Tiffany. Oh, you think she had nothing to do with this, since she is the only Trump spawn of an American? Hmm, maybe that is a point. OK, leave Tiffany out of this. Besides, what kind of Russian operative would have the name, "Tiffany"?
(jmorris, on the other hand, sounds just like the name a Russian operative might have on a discussion list on the internets. Hmmm. Or "khallow". And of course, such a username as "Runaway1956"? To local? To specific? To tied to his Daddy whomping his ass? Perfect Russian operative codename! )
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Troll) by frojack on Thursday August 17, @05:41AM (1 child)
It was the New York Times. You seem to have mistaken it for a reliable source.
http://canadafreepress.com/article/new-report-sorry-dems-there-was-no-russian-hack-it-was-an-inside-job [canadafreepress.com]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Thursday August 17, @05:47AM
Please try to keep up:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/erik-wemple/wp/2017/08/15/the-nation-is-reviewing-a-story-casting-doubt-on-russian-hack-of-dnc/?utm_term=.d2ec75344942 [washingtonpost.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 17, @05:37AM (1 child)
They should read all of our email, but we should read none of thier's? Good one. I for one enjoy the view of this rotting carcase.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday August 17, @05:52AM
frojack, reading all the email, even his own. Kind of an Steve Bannon fan. Sucking your own email. No outside proof required. So far inside the bubble that the deep state makes sense, and they are coming for you. Run, frojack! Run! Get the hell out while there is still time! Don't you see that eventually they will make a Nazi of you? I do not want my friend frojack turned into a Nazi. Please take jmorris instead. Or even khallow, but I pause, because he is so young an naive. khallow, swim towards the frojack! Please! If you do, we can save you both! Oh, no! NO! MY GOD, NOOOOOO!
Damned Nazis, they leave no innocents behind. In our next encounter, I will not be so kind.
Reply to This
Parent