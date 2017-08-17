from the no-good-deed-goes-unpunished dept.
An 18-year-old Hungarian man was taken into custody after reporting one of the numerous bugs in the Budapest Transport Authority's site. He found the bug by using the "view source" feature of his browser. He then bought a ticket at much less than its usual price, and reported the problem to the transit authority without using the ticket.
Bleeping Computer has a translation of a message from the arrestee:
I am an 18-year-old, now middle school graduate. Perhaps that which differs from the average, is that I trust that I can help solve a mistake.
I discovered last Friday [2017-07-22] that I could take a monthly ticket for 50 for the new internet e-ticket system in BKK, and then informed them about two minutes later. I did not use the ticket, I do not even live near Budapest, I never traveled on a BKK route. My goal was just to signal the error to the BKK in order to solve it and not to use it (for example, to sell the tickets at a half price for their own benefit).
The BKK has not been able to answer me for four days, but in their press conference today they said it was a cyber attack and was reported. I found an amateur bug that could be exploited by many people - no one seriously thinks an 18-year-old kid would have played a serious security system and wanted to commit a crime by promptly telling the authorities.
I am convinced that if I do not speak about the error, I will not report it. My hire was canceled only after I sent my letter to them.
I would like to publish this post without my name and identity. I ask you to help by sharing this entry with your acquaintances so that the BKK will come to a better understanding and see if my purpose is merely a helper intention, I have not harmed or wanted to harm them in any way. I hope that in this case the BKK will consider withdrawing the report
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 17, @01:08PM
for the body is dead.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday August 17, @01:09PM
Did anyone look at the date of the article before this was approved? Everyone already had a go at being outraged by this three weeks ago when it first came up.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 17, @01:16PM
We need to let the dust settle and facts to be known, otherwise we risk serious fights over fake news.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday August 17, @01:21PM
In any case the story seems to have disappeared, the guy was released not long afterwards and no more was made of the matter.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday August 17, @01:11PM
"no good deed goes unpunished" is not an Anglo-Saxon monopoly.
Reply to This