72 years after [Clarence Saunders] attempted to patent his idea, advances in robotics, artificial intelligence, and other technologies are making the dream of a worker-free store a reality. And American cashiers may soon be checking out.
A recent analysis by Cornerstone Capital Group suggests that 7.5m retail jobs – the most common type of job in the country – are at "high risk of computerization", with the 3.5m cashiers likely to be particularly hard hit.
Another report, by McKinsey, suggests that a new generation of high-tech grocery stores that automatically charge customers for the goods they take – no check-out required – and use robots for inventory and stocking could reduce the number of labor hours needed by nearly two-thirds. It all translates into millions of Americans' jobs under threat.
(Score: 3, Funny) by LoRdTAW on Thursday August 17, @02:41PM (2 children)
We just have to retrain those 7.5m workers, at their expense, as automated checkout repair technicians. Then they can earn a decent living wage instead of whining about a government $15 minimum wage. What's that you say? We don't need 7.5m robocashier techs? Well I guess they can go find other jobs in... What? All the jobs were outsourced or replaced by robots? Shit. Let them starve to death I suppose.
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Thursday August 17, @02:49PM
(Score: 2) by Snow on Thursday August 17, @02:53PM
They could be truck drivers.
Oh wait...
Seriously though, something will need to change. Maybe a 20 hour work week? We will need to somehow figure out a way for society to gain value from automation instead of just the business owner. Perhaps robots need to be 'paid' some amount. That money would then go to welfare programs (universal basic income).
(Score: 3, Touché) by ledow on Thursday August 17, @02:43PM
I never understood why I can't just push a trolley out the store past a scanner. It scans the trolley for RFID tags, grabs all the prices from those. Maybe it takes an image of some kind / weight reading and any discrepancy of what tags / what weight/products show up is flagged.
Push trolley to exit. BBBRBRBRBRBRBRBRBRBRBBRBRBRBRB. Beep. 56 items. £155.27. How would you like to pay?
Then get rid of all the checkout staff.
Hire loads of security staff and cameras (to prevent people gaming the system) instead. Suck up any minor losses.
Literally it would shave 20 minutes off my shop, I wouldn't need to repack three times (pack trolley, unpack for checkout, repack into trolley, unpack into car, unpack out of car, repack into house), the trolley could literally be designed to just put it all into my car (reusable plastic boxes that detach or whatever.
All this modern tech and it still relies on a 16-year-old going... beep... beep... beep... GGRRRTtTT! "Er, Dave, can I have a price?" after you lay it out item by item in front of them and keep repacking it.
If you then motorised said carts, I would also buy twice as much shit because it's usually the "it's getting hard to push" that stops me shopping or picking up more heavy items.
Trolleys were invented to make people carry more, buy more and consume more without even noticing (imagine how many baskets it would take to fill a trolley).
If you then make checkout just a push, put a card in, drive it to your car, press "dump it in the back" button, everything becomes so much easier and quicker and profitable. Hell, even in the case of "the store is closing in ten minutes".... I often just abandon my shop in those cases because it's just not worth the mad rush.
The only problem would be restricted items (knifes, alcohol, adult-only items, etc.) but you can just put those in a section that only adults get to (like some stores have/had tobacco, alcohol sections, etc.) and have to show ID.
Every time I shop, it frustrates me that we still haven't removed the BIGGEST time killer of shopping, despite contactless payment, barcodes, little motorised belts, self-service lines, etc. All that fucking unpacking and repacking.
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Thursday August 17, @02:54PM
