Microsoft reckons its forthcoming Azure Stack on-premises cloud needs a special breed of sysadmin to keep it humming.
The company describes that worthy as a " Azure Stack Operator" and says they will be "Responsible for operating Azure Stack infrastructure end-to-end – planning, deployment and integration, packaging and offering cloud resources and requested services on the infrastructure."
[...] True to form, Microsoft will try to monetize these roles: it's flagged a new five-day course titled "Configuring and Operating a Hybrid Cloud with Microsoft Azure Stack" that will debut on September 18th. When, presumably, we'll also learn what it costs to become an Azure Stack Operator and how quickly the certification will expire. ®
Magic Oddball writes:
"Mozilla's new VP of Content posted an announcement to his blog stating that sometime in the presumably-near future, "sponsored content" will begin appearing in the unused tiles on Firefox's New Tab Page. It will be rolled out first to desktop Firefox, then mobile and FirefoxOS. AdAge: "Mozilla hasn't made a final decision on how to treat third-party tracking technologies, but Mr. Herman said it is investigating solutions such as unique identifiers from Apple and Google as well as other third parties."
DigitalTrends pointed out, "if the scheme proves lucrative, it may be hard to resist rolling them out to all users in some shape or form" and TechCrunch feels it's a trial 'to see how users react before pushing promoted tiles to all users in their new tab pages.'"
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 17, @11:38PM
The trouble is, they're also free to include advertisements even if we do donate.
The advantage of Firefox for me was always the plug-ins, which let me do things like block ads and stop flash. This made the free Firefox better than the free IE which came with my machine.
Now the free IE has a working adblock (same folks that make the Firefox adblock). Firefox keeps changing the UI in annoying ways, and already has annoyed me enough to make me switch to a Mozilla fork rather than use straight Firefox.
So... why should I pay to keep Firefox from getting more annoying, when it's already about par with IE (which I've already kind of paid for)? Especially when the Firefox developers proved willing to ignore the vast number of users who have decried their UI changes? Why should they suddenly start listening now?
At least with IE, I expect the pain. Firefox started as a solution to IE... now it's just moving the pain to a slightly different place.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday August 17, @11:40PM (1 child)
I met some guy at the Blanchet House Of Hospitality who had just gotten fired by Microsoft.
His fatal mistake?
He was a Windows 7 MCSE. Microsoft had just shipped Windows 8.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 17, @11:47PM
Explain how a guy "who had just gotten fired by Microsoft" was immediately homeless. Was he an unpaid intern? Not collecting a paycheck? Incapable of saving any money? Formerly living in the break room at Microsoft?
