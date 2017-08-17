Microsoft reckons its forthcoming Azure Stack on-premises cloud needs a special breed of sysadmin to keep it humming.

The company describes that worthy as a " Azure Stack Operator" and says they will be "Responsible for operating Azure Stack infrastructure end-to-end – planning, deployment and integration, packaging and offering cloud resources and requested services on the infrastructure."

[...] True to form, Microsoft will try to monetize these roles: it's flagged a new five-day course titled "Configuring and Operating a Hybrid Cloud with Microsoft Azure Stack" that will debut on September 18th. When, presumably, we'll also learn what it costs to become an Azure Stack Operator and how quickly the certification will expire. ®