Buy an iPhone and you might get 4-5 years of official software updates. Android phones typically get 1-3 years of updates… if they get any updates at all. But there are ways to breathe new life into some older Android phones. If you can unlock the bootloader, you may be able to install a custom ROM like LineageOS and get unofficial software updates for a few more years.
The folks behind postmarketOS want to go even further: they're developing a Linux-based alternative to Android with the goal of providing up to 10 years of support for old smartphones.
That's the goal anyway. Right now the developers have only taken the first steps.
[...] At this point the developers behind postmarketOS are a long way from creating a fully functional OS that works on a single phone, let alone an operating system that will provide a decade of software updates for dozens of different devices. But it's a laudable goal that could help keep your aging phones useful (and secure) long after your phone maker stops pushing official updates.
Source: https://liliputing.com/2017/08/linux-based-postmarketos-project-aims-give-smartphones-10-year-lifecycle.html
(Score: 2) by VortexCortex on Friday August 18, @01:14AM
I get happy when I hear about Linux Based this or that, until I use it and find out it doesn't have a proper package-manager system for handling updates and adding alternative secure app store sources.
I mean, that shit exists in the Linux ecosystem. It's not like there aren't several flavors to choose from, but it's not in Google's interest to give you the ability to add secure 3rd party software sources.
I hope this gets rectified someday, but I'm not holding my breath. Even this story about an update focused OS has me cynical AF. It's not just devs fault. People in general don't give a shit about security or reliability. They'll complain about the lack of it but they certainly won't pay for it.
I pay for it. I stopped using that shit. I run Debian on my phone, even though it's not as good of an experience as I could have.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Friday August 18, @01:23AM
There may well be issues making this happen.
Case in point: I have an HTC OneMax [htc.com] which I purchased in early 2014.
It's a nice phone. With fingerprint and IR Blaster support too!
However, it runs Android 4.4 (KitKat) [android.com] and HTC will not be releasing any upgrades. As such, I'm left without the more granular permissions model and a host of features in later versions of Android.
I want those features and the more granular permissions model. So, I unlocked my phone and installed (what was then called Cyanogenmod) LineageOS [lineageos.org], only to find that fingerprint support was missing and IR Blaster functionality was piss poor.
I investigated and determined that the functionality wasn't built in to the LineageOS (or any other) custom ROM for the OneMax. I even set up a build VM and configured and built my own custom ROM. But no soap.
This is because HTC hasn't released documentation/API access to their fingerprint or IR Blaster hardware for the OneMax. Unless and until they do (fat chance!), fingerprint and IR blaster functionality will be nonexistent or minimally functional on any Android platform that's not the HTC stock.
The moral of the story is that similar issues will likely exist with a great many phones. It's a shame too, as my OneMax works great even after 3.5 years and will likely work just fine for years to come.
I can get basic functionality and even the latest Android version, with a variety of custom ROMs. But if I want support for the fingerprint scanner and IR Blaster, I'm out of luck.
I will almost certainly check out postmarketos and play around with it, assuming there's support for my processor family, but I imagine it won't have the vendor specific hardware support either.
More's the pity.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
