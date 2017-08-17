from the One-OS’s-loss-is-another’s-gain dept.
Android O and iOS 11 are both set to release in a matter of weeks, but I'm sorry to say that only one of these new operating systems seem to give tablet users much reason to get excited.
If you want a tablet that offers PC-like productivity and a thriving app selection that bears more native, made-for-tablet apps than it does upscaled or incompatible phone apps, you're probably going to buy an iPad equipped with iOS 11.
And while Android O in general will bring a slew of tweaks that we're excited about, including some interesting features like picture-in-picture mode and faster boot times (all underlined with a promise to make updating easier in the future), Google hasn't made enough changes to impact tablet users in a comparably meaningful way.
Of course, this isn't to say you can't still purchase a capable Android tablet that will likely serve your desired purpose. And yep, it's certainly possible that Google might have a few tablet-specific tricks up its sleeve for the software down the line. But as it stands, iOS 11 capitalizes on Android O's seeming lack of focus on tablet chops in a few key ways, all of which Google can improve on.
Sure let me pay the Apple tax to purchase a horrendously overpriced device to run iOS. But wait. If Apple Inc doesn't pay taxes, ever, why the fuck should I pay the Apple tax. That's like giving money to Scrooge McDuck when you know the only fucking thing he's going to do with the money is hoard it in a money bin and swim in hoarded money. Hell no.
Fuck Apple.
Fuck iOS.
Fuck You.
