How to Write Better Error Messages

posted by Fnord666 on Friday August 18, @08:47AM   Printer-friendly
from the delete-all-your-files.-Ok? dept.
Software

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Try this simple technique to write messages that help users understand the reason for errors.

The first time a user encounters an application's documentation, it's not always with the user manual or online help. Often, that first encounter with documentation is an error message.

Technical writers should be involved in writing error messages. It's an important, although often overlooked, part of the job. After all, error messages are documentation, albeit documentation that's embedded in the code.

[...] An error message should be meaningful. By that, I mean full of meaning not only for a developer, but also for the user of the software. To prevent any panic or confusion, the message should be clear.

A meaningful error message should:

  • be short (you can write in sentence fragments);
  • contain a description, in plain language, of what went wrong; and
  • use wording or a tone that doesn't (whether explicitly or not) blame the user.

Source: https://opensource.com/article/17/8/write-effective-error-messages

Original Submission


