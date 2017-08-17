Stories
The Guy Who Invented Those Annoying Password Rules Now Regrets It

posted by Fnord666 on Friday August 18, @10:19AM
We've all been forced to do it: create a password with at least so many characters, so many numbers, so many special characters, and maybe an uppercase letter. Guess what? The guy who invented these standards nearly 15 years ago now admits that they're basically useless. He is also very sorry.

[The 2003 NIST guidance has been replaced by a new version of NIST Special Publication 800-63A, "Digital Identity Guidelines: Enrollment and Identity Proofing Requirements." which is basically a 180° reversal from the original. - Ed.]

Source: http://gizmodo.com/the-guy-who-invented-those-annoying-password-rules-now-1797643987

Additional Coverage at The Wall Street Journal[paywalled]

