17/08/17/1642214 story
posted by Fnord666 on Friday August 18, @10:19AM
from the correct-horse-battery-staple dept.
from the correct-horse-battery-staple dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
We've all been forced to do it: create a password with at least so many characters, so many numbers, so many special characters, and maybe an uppercase letter. Guess what? The guy who invented these standards nearly 15 years ago now admits that they're basically useless. He is also very sorry.
[The 2003 NIST guidance has been replaced by a new version of NIST Special Publication 800-63A, "Digital Identity Guidelines: Enrollment and Identity Proofing Requirements." which is basically a 180° reversal from the original. - Ed.]
Source: http://gizmodo.com/the-guy-who-invented-those-annoying-password-rules-now-1797643987
Additional Coverage at The Wall Street Journal[paywalled]
The Guy Who Invented Those Annoying Password Rules Now Regrets It | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.