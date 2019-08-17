from the and-the-difference-is? dept.
Nestle is being sued over the origins of Poland Spring Water:
Nestle's marketing and sales of Poland Spring water has been "a colossal fraud perpetrated against American consumers," 11 people claim in a federal class action. Filing their suit Tuesday in Connecticut, where Nestle is based, the lead plaintiffs are from the Nutmeg State as well as New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. They say they would not have paid a premium for the water had they known it did not actually come from eight purported natural springs in Maine.
Rather than being "100% Natural Spring Water," the "products all contain ordinary groundwater that defendant collects from wells it drilled in saturated plains or valleys where the water table is within a few feet of the earth's surface," lead plaintiff Mark J. Patane says in the complaint. "The vast bulk of that groundwater is collected from Maine's most populous counties in southwestern Maine, only a short distance from the New Hampshire border," the complaint continues.
As required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, all bottled spring water must be collected either at the source of a naturally occurring spring or from a well that draws from a natural spring. "In hydro-geological parlance, all such well water must be 'hydraulically connected' to a genuine spring," the complaint states. But the class says that's not the case for defendant Nestle Waters North America's eight sites in Maine.
People will pay for water in a bottle?!
(Score: 2) by ledow on Saturday August 19, @08:09PM (3 children)
No, they shouldn't lie about the source of their water.
However, if you pay more money because it comes from a spring rather than the water table, I have to wonder what difference you think it actually makes when drinking it. Certainly nothing you could measure.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday August 19, @08:24PM
If the tap water is poison like it is in a big city like London. Then it might save your comfort and health. Some people value that ;-)
Won't be pretty if there's a logistical failure though.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 19, @08:26PM (1 child)
Social water. You and your hen pals drink the same brand of water to signal membership in your social clique. And let us admit only women drink bottled water.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 19, @08:52PM
Who might drink bottled water? People that don't have a source of water. People in an area that is under temporary water quality advisory. People that need portable and potable water. You're not thinking straight. Maybe you're dehydrated and need a bottle of water.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday August 19, @08:22PM (2 children)
People should know better than trusting Nestlé with anything important.
For those that don't know.. they are a multinational corporation with a history of cheap shit and adulterating. It's like trusting Microsoft to do reliable software. In 1977 aggressively marketed breast milk substitutes, which is nutritionally insufficient. 2008 they shipped melamine spiced milk product. 2009 cookie dough adulterated with E. coli O157:H7. 2015 their noodles Maggi had up to 17 times beyond permissible safe limits of lead in addition to monosodium glutamate.
Oh and.. in the year 2000 at the second World Water Forum, Nestlé and other corporations persuaded the World Water Council to change its statement so as to reduce access to drinking water from a "right" to a "need." Nestlé chairman and former CEO Peter Brabeck-Letmathe stated that "access to water should not be a public right." Nestlé continues to take control of aquifers and bottle their water for profit.
Their corporate history is littered with greed and no respect for others. So expect more shitty actions by them.
Oh and yeah people pay for water in a bottle and for virtual toys.. go figure. And let Sturgeon's law applied to cognitive ability sink in. Then realize what you have around you in the physical reality.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday August 19, @08:24PM (1 child)
Any large food corporation is eventually going to ship an E-coli contaminated product. Citing one doesn't boost your case that much.
Now Chipotle Mexican Grill [wikipedia.org] on the other hand...
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 19, @08:35PM
My cock is going up your ass eventually.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday August 19, @08:53PM
Isn't the name a dead giveaway for that this product is bullshit? Did they think it was imported water from Poland or is there an actual spring in Maine named Poland Spring? I have been to Poland a few times and I wouldn't drink their water either, much less import it to drink it at home.
Don't they know why they are being sued or don't they know if their water is 100% natural spring water? Which thing is it that they are not sure of. One would assume the layers could tell why they are being sued. So is it the other one then? They seem to be highly confident in their legal position, so somewhat less so about the water I guess? Seem like their entire defense seems to be legal mumbo-jumbo about definitions and how we can't help what people believe (... after we deceive them).
