Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Wisconsin Lawmakers Vote to Provide up to $3B in Subsidies to Foxconn.

posted by martyb on Saturday August 19, @11:52PM   Printer-friendly
from the Politics dept.
Techonomics

Whoever writes:

The lawmakers in Wisconsin voted in favor of an incentives package worth up to $3B for Foxconn. The total value of the package depends on the number of jobs that Foxconn creates in the state, so, effectively, the state is paying about $500,000 for each new job.

Most of the incentive is in the form of cash payments from the state to Foxconn, not just tax waivers. The cost to the residents of the state is about $1,200 per household.

Original Submission


«  Chilesaurus Claimed to be the Missing Link Between Plant-Eating and Carnivorous Dinosaurs
Wisconsin Lawmakers Vote to Provide up to $3B in Subsidies to Foxconn. | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.