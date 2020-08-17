Stories
[H]ardOCP: Amazon's 1-Click Patent Expires Next Month

posted by martyb on Sunday August 20, @07:13AM
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

On Sept. 12th, Amazon will lose the patent to its 1-Click feature it filed almost 20 years ago. According to thirtybees, it will be a game changer in e-commerce as any vendor will have access to the feature and will shape the future of e-commerce in the coming years . Amazon applied for the patent back 1997, but was granted the rights in 1999. The company has gone to court defending the validity of patent over the years. Plenty of web retailers are preparing for the expiration. My advice hide your wallets.

What next? The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) is in the process of drafting a set of specifications for consistently implementing one-click purchases. Involved with the drafting are Google, Apple, and Facebook. This would involve storing credit card numbers and address information in your browser and having your browser communicate directly with the payment gateway. Some of the standards have already been implement in Google's Chrome and Chrome Mobile browsers.

  by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 20, @07:15AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 20, @07:15AM (#556612)

    Can we get amazon to expire next month as well?

(1)