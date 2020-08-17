from the What's-up,-Doc? dept.
Wired has a story about the challenging (and largely unexplored) area of surgery and traumatic injury in space.
Currently shorter term, near earth missions concentrate training on how to stabilize and restrain injured astronauts, and then contact a specialist on the ground and work out a plan to get them home for treatment.
However as longer term Moon and Mars missions become a more realistic prospect this is an area where the need to deal with major injuries in space, and handle the communications lag to specialist support, introduce a new set of problems.
Over decades of Apollo, Mir, Skylab, space shuttle, and International Space Station missions, astronauts have had medical concerns and problems—and, of course, there have been deadly catastrophes. But no astronaut has ever had a major injury or needed surgery in space. If humans ever again venture past low Earth orbit and outward toward, say, Mars, someone is going to get hurt. A 2002 ESA report put the chances of a bad medical problem on a space mission at 0.06 per person-year. As Komorowski wrote in a journal article last year, for a crew of six on a 900-day mission to Mars, that’s pretty much one major emergency all but guaranteed.
The article also contains a link to an article on the ISS medical equipment, obtained by Vicethrough a Freedom Of Information request.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday August 20, @05:22PM
On that note isn't the problem of space surgery and trauma the same as for submarines, potentially not counting gravity issues. They usually can't abandon their mission, they are out for a long time in a remote location. Someone could technically be airlifted out but it might take many many hours or days before that is possible. So someone has to be sedated and restrained and kept alive until then. Similar issues can also probably be found on more or less any remote location where rescue might be days away.
Wouldn't it be easier to just have all astronauts have an appendectomy before they go into space? It's a useless appendix after all so why risk it bursting in space when you can just remove it easily on earth before going?
I really wish they would have described the dental surgery in space a bit more, from personal experience it sucked to have it done on earth -- don't want to imagine removing teeth in space. There better be some sweet ass pain drugs available.
Not so much of the 'right stuff' then. Has the quality of astronauts really gone downhill or what?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday August 20, @05:59PM
"for a crew of six on a 900-day mission to Mars, that’s pretty much one major emergency all but guaranteed."
It seems to me that most volunteers/candidates for a Mars flight are mature people. Additionally, many of them are not aerospace experienced. Throwing a bunch of aging people who have NOT spent their lives testing the limits of aerospace will probably yeild different statistics than the historically typical crew.
