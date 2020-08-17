Jerry Lewis: US comedian dies aged 91 in Las Vegas
Entertainer Jerry Lewis, one of Hollywood's most successful comedians, has died aged 91. A family statement said he had died of natural causes at his home in Las Vegas on Sunday morning. Lewis's 10-year partnership with Dean Martin saw them star in 16 films and achieve huge box office success. He became the highest paid actor in Hollywood, chalking up hits such as The Bell Boy, Cinderfella and The Nutty Professor.
takyon: Also at Variety, IMDB, Wikipedia, and NYT:
As a spokesman for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Mr. Lewis raised vast sums for charity; as a filmmaker of great personal force and technical skill, he made many contributions to the industry, including the invention in 1960 of a device — the video assist, which allowed directors to review their work immediately on the set — still in common use.
I don't want to be remembered. I want the nice words when I can hear them.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday August 20, @10:06PM
Dick Gregory [wikipedia.org]: US comedian and activist Dick Gregory dies aged 84 [bbc.com]
Infamous Jerry Lewis interview from December [youtube.com].
The French Really Do Love Jerry Lewis, Call Him “Akin to Godard”—But Why?! [vanityfair.com]
Interesting article I found deep on Google News:
Alleged love-child of Jerry Lewis is homeless on the streets of NE Philly [philadelphiaweekly.com]
Gets even more interesting in the comments.
