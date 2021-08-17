+techonomics +hardware?
Volkswagen will produce an electric version of its Type 2/Microbus camper van:
Volkswagen has decided to go ahead with production of an electric version of its classic Microbus camper van as it seeks to boost its electric vehicle credentials.
The potential battery-powered revamp of the van, known as the Bulli in Germany, was first announced at the Detroit auto show in January.
"After the presentations at the global motor shows in Detroit and Geneva, we received a large number of letters and emails from customers who said, 'please build this car'," Volkswagen brand chief Herbert Diess said in a statement.
The electric van, known as the ID Buzz, will go on sale in 2022 and VW said it will target customers in North America, Europe and China. The company will also build a cargo version of the van, it added.
It will get "semi-self-driving capability".
What about the range?
At its debut, VW said the I.D. Buzz concept had a big enough battery pack to enable approximately 270 miles of range on the American EPA cycle. It'll also put a whopping 369 horsepower to the ground through its all-wheel drive system.
The original Microbus? It had 25 horsepower. My how things have changed.
Also at Auto Express.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 21, @04:17AM
c'mon VW, that's 5 years away. And we all know that things that are 5 years away seem to stay 5 years away.
Or was that fusion, which is always 20 years away...?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 21, @04:26AM
I'll say. The original Microbus was made during a time where weighty items such as explosive-laced airbags, arbitrary crash-safety frame reinforcement, and other mandated features weren't built in... at gunpoint.
Such lightweight and barebones vehicles still are made brand new today: they cost a few thousand dollars and do the job of taking people and things from point A to point B. For those countries that don't have them, you COULD have them, governments like the USA's have forbidden them. Freedom!!!
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday August 21, @04:36AM
http://m.neogaf.com/showthread.php?t=1395087 [neogaf.com]
Luckily, they decided not to make this:
http://time.com/money/4169174/vw-electric-micobus-concept-ces/ [time.com]
