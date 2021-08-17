from the matter-of-scale dept.
A NASA plan to stop a supervolcano from erupting would also be a source of geothermal energy:
Beneath Yellowstone National Park is a giant volcano. The heat from this volcano powers all of the park's famous geysers and hot springs, so most tourists probably don't worry about having tons of hot magma under their feet. But perhaps they should: The Yellowstone supervolcano is a disaster waiting to happen.
The supervolcano erupts about every 600,000 years, and it's been about that long since the last eruption. That means the volcano could erupt any day now, and if it does it'll send enough dust and ash into the sky to blot out the sun for years, along with blowing a 25-mile-wide crater in the western U.S. That's why a group of NASA scientists and engineers are developing a plan to prevent an eruption by stealing the volcano's heat.
[...] NASA's plan is to drill a hole into the side of the volcano and pump water through it. When the water comes back out, it'll be heated to over 600 degrees, slowly cooling the volcano. The team hopes that given enough time, this process will take enough heat from the volcano to prevent it from ever erupting.
As a bonus, the scientists are proposing to use the heated water as a source of geothermal energy, potentially powering the entire Yellowstone region with heat from the volcano that wants to destroy it. A geothermal generator could produce energy at around $0.10 per kWh, competitive with other energy sources.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday August 21, @09:32AM
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday August 21, @09:37AM (3 children)
So how is this going to be allowed when there is coal to be burnt? Perhaps if they promise not to try to sell the energy...
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday August 21, @09:46AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday August 21, @10:07AM
Never mind, I'm sure the Market and the billionaire philanthropists will come up with the optimal solution at the right time.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 3, Funny) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Monday August 21, @10:19AM
Simple. Throw the coal into the volcano.
That way nobody can complain that this is some kind of "clean, green energy" socialist hippy bullshit, since the water is now heated (at least in in part) by burning coal. This keeps the dinofuel industry happy, and will probably make the project eligible for billions in tax rebates and government grants.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fraxinus-tree on Monday August 21, @09:53AM (2 children)
Supervolcano is bad. Missing your target by a few orders of magnitude is worse. Depleting water sources around is bad, too. Why don't they try with some less powerful volcano, just to prove the concept? BTW there is a lot of electricity production running in Iceland (and few other places) doing the same.
(Score: 2) by lx on Monday August 21, @09:57AM
Nothing to worry about.
They only want to tickle the dragon's tail a little.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Monday August 21, @10:30AM
The desired temperatures are in the margins of hundreds of degrees Celsius while the area for laying down pipes is many kilometers wide and hundreds of meters deep. Moreover, you can always increase and reduce the water flow to adjust the temperatures. Most importantly, there's no danger in over-cooling the magma unless you pour down an ocean's worth so the worst that could happen is for them to not cool it enough. Which is better off then what they're doing now: Waiting for the thing to blow.
Asked and answered. Or to de-whoosh your reasoning, they already use volcano geothermal power in Iceland and have witnessed the beneficial side-effects on seismic activity so it's tested to work.
The water in steam-electric (coal and geothermal) generators is recovered via the surface condenser.
