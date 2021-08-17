The couple pledged to donate $1 billion a year toward it, and last year created a new investment vehicle, Chan Zuckerberg Science, that will put $3 billion toward the lofty goal "to help cure, manage or prevent all disease by the year 2100."

That's not the only big problem Chan Zuckerberg has taken on. In an 'Ask Me Anything' session on the discussion website Reddit this week, a group of Chan Zuckerberg scientists said they're working on the Human Cell Atlas project. That's a global effort to map all 30 trillion cells in the human body, similar to how the human genome project identified genes.

Its ambitions and deep pockets aren't the only things that make the Chan Zuckerberg organization unique. It's also organized as an LLC, not a nonprofit foundation. While that eliminates any tax benefits for Zuckerberg — one of the world's wealthiest people — it also gives the initiative more flexibility on how to spend it, as he explained in this post. Zuckerberg has pledged to plow any profits from investments back into the initiative to advance its mission.