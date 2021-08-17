Fortressof Solitude reports that a Silent 10-Minute Track Reaches Top 100 on iTunes:

Released by Samir Rezhami on iTunes, his creation titled “A a a a a Very Good Song” peaked at #44 on the US iTunes chart this past weekend. In addition, the ‘song’ has sold over 5,000 in sales across the world in the four days since its release and is still just hanging on in the top 100 tracks on iTunes in terms of sales. This is a very noteworthy achievement by any means, albeit a rather weird one. So how does a silent song sell a single copy on iTunes, let alone reaching the heights it has?

Picture this. An iPhone or iTunes users plugs into the AUX input of their car stereo. In many cases what happens next is that the alphabetically-first song in their library plays.

Every. Single. Time.

This has been enough to turn some people off their one-time favorites of the A Team and Ella Fitzgerald's "A-Tisket A-Tasket".

For the paltry sum of only $0.99, these folk can have up to 10 minutes to set up a separate playlist — in silence.

Silence is golden... and Samir is raking in the gold.