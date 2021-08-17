from the wish-I-thought-of-that! dept.
Fortressof Solitude reports that a Silent 10-Minute Track Reaches Top 100 on iTunes:
Released by Samir Rezhami on iTunes, his creation titled “A a a a a Very Good Song” peaked at #44 on the US iTunes chart this past weekend. In addition, the ‘song’ has sold over 5,000 in sales across the world in the four days since its release and is still just hanging on in the top 100 tracks on iTunes in terms of sales. This is a very noteworthy achievement by any means, albeit a rather weird one. So how does a silent song sell a single copy on iTunes, let alone reaching the heights it has?
Picture this. An iPhone or iTunes users plugs into the AUX input of their car stereo. In many cases what happens next is that the alphabetically-first song in their library plays.
Every. Single. Time.
This has been enough to turn some people off their one-time favorites of the A Team and Ella Fitzgerald's "A-Tisket A-Tasket".
For the paltry sum of only $0.99, these folk can have up to 10 minutes to set up a separate playlist — in silence.
Silence is golden... and Samir is raking in the gold.
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Monday August 21, @05:17PM
It just works.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 21, @05:39PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/4%E2%80%B233%E2%80%B3#Precursors [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Monday August 21, @05:49PM
"You have to listen to the notes she's not playing!"
"Pfft. I can do that at home."
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday August 21, @05:50PM
Seems everyone wants to hear the sound of silence.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 21, @06:04PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2RSdlodHdA [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Monday August 21, @06:08PM
In other news Samir Rezhami was sued for copyright infringement by John Cage.
