Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

Silent 10-Minute Track Reaches Top 100 on iTunes

posted by CoolHand on Monday August 21, @05:01PM   Printer-friendly
from the wish-I-thought-of-that! dept.
/dev/random

martyb writes:

Fortressof Solitude reports that a Silent 10-Minute Track Reaches Top 100 on iTunes:

Released by Samir Rezhami on iTunes, his creation titled “A a a a a Very Good Song” peaked at #44 on the US iTunes chart this past weekend. In addition, the ‘song’ has sold over 5,000 in sales across the world in the four days since its release and is still just hanging on in the top 100 tracks on iTunes in terms of sales. This is a very noteworthy achievement by any means, albeit a rather weird one. So how does a silent song sell a single copy on iTunes, let alone reaching the heights it has?

Picture this. An iPhone or iTunes users plugs into the AUX input of their car stereo. In many cases what happens next is that the alphabetically-first song in their library plays.

Every. Single. Time.

This has been enough to turn some people off their one-time favorites of the A Team and Ella Fitzgerald's "A-Tisket A-Tasket".

For the paltry sum of only $0.99, these folk can have up to 10 minutes to set up a separate playlist — in silence.

Silence is golden... and Samir is raking in the gold.

Original Submission


«  10 Sailors Still Missing After U.S. Destroyer Collision With Oil Tanker
Silent 10-Minute Track Reaches Top 100 on iTunes | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)