10 Sailors Still Missing After U.S. Destroyer Collision With Oil Tanker

posted by Fnord666 on Monday August 21, @04:37PM   Printer-friendly
from the the-US-Navy's-annus-horribilis dept.
News

takyon writes:

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/21/world/asia/navy-ship-mccain-search-sailors.html

Search teams scrambled Monday to determine the fate of 10 missing Navy sailors after a United States destroyer collided with an oil tanker off the coast of Singapore, the second accident involving a Navy ship and a cargo vessel in recent months.

The guided-missile destroyer, the John S. McCain, was passing east of the Strait of Malacca on its way to a port visit in Singapore at 5:24 a.m. local time, before dawn broke, when it collided with the Alnic MC, a 600-foot vessel that transports oil and chemicals, the Navy said. The destroyer was damaged near the rear on its port, or left-hand, side.

Half a day after the crash, 10 sailors on the ship remained unaccounted for. Five others were injured, none with life-threatening conditions, a Navy official said. Ships with the Singapore Navy and helicopters from the assault ship America were rushing to search for survivors.

Also at Reuters.

Previously: U.S. Navy Destroyer Collides With Container Vessel

Original Submission


Related Stories

Breaking News: U.S. Navy Destroyer Collides With Container Vessel 53 comments

takyon writes:

A U.S. Navy vessel has collided with a container vessel southwest of Yokosuka, Japan:

Seven U.S. sailors are unaccounted for after a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, early Saturday local time, a U.S. official and the Navy said.

Some flooding was reported aboard the USS Fitzgerald, a 505-foot destroyer, after the collision with a Philippine container vessel at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday local time (1:30 p.m. ET Friday), about 56 nautical miles of Yokosuka, the U.S. 7th Fleet said.

Also at Reuters.

mrpg wrote in with another story about a U.S. Navy sailor who was reported missing and presumed dead after a search by the Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and Japan's Coast Guard. He was found days later, hiding in one of the engine rooms.

Original Submission

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Monday August 21, @05:01PM (5 children)

    by Grishnakh (2831) Subscriber Badge on Monday August 21, @05:01PM (#557104)

    This is the 4th incident this year! Two other ships have had collisions (one really serious, the other not so much), and one ran aground in Japan. What is going on in the Navy that they can't pilot boats in a minimally competent manner?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 21, @05:11PM (4 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 21, @05:11PM (#557110)

      They've really dropped the bar regarding waiting until people are dead to christen naval vessels after them, huh?

      Other notables: Jimmy Carter (a sub), George H.W. Bush (A carrier), anyone else have a list of others?

      • (Score: 3, Informative) by EvilSS on Monday August 21, @05:16PM (1 child)

        by EvilSS (1456) on Monday August 21, @05:16PM (#557115)

        This warship is named after John S. McCain, Sr., and John S. McCain, Jr., both admirals in the United States Navy. John S. McCain, Sr. commanded the aircraft carrier USS Ranger, and later the Fast Carrier Task Force during the latter stages of World War II. John S. McCain, Jr. commanded the submarines USS Gunnel and USS Dentuda during World War II. He subsequently held a number of posts, rising to Commander-in-Chief of the United States Pacific Command, before retiring in 1972. These men were, respectively, the grandfather and father of retired U.S. Navy Captain, Naval Aviator, and former Vietnam Prisoner of War, Senator John S. McCain III.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_John_S._McCain_(DDG-56) [wikipedia.org]

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 21, @05:30PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 21, @05:30PM (#557123)

          So there is at least a valid reason for it, unlike many of the later ones.

      • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Monday August 21, @05:22PM

        by Grishnakh (2831) Subscriber Badge on Monday August 21, @05:22PM (#557119)

        The US Navy has an absolutely horrible track record for naming ships these days (post WWII). They used to have some pretty cool names, like the Wasp or Hornet (WWII aircraft carriers), and also names for historically significant places (Essex, Lexington). Subs used to be named after fish.

        Now ship naming is done to curry favor with politicians so they can get more funding. That's the reason one carrier was named the John C. Stennis, after a Mississippi congressman, and likely why the McCain got its name. Carter, not being a big war-hawk, got stuck with a submarine instead of a carrier, though he was President and not some Congressman. Subs are now named after states and cities, even when those states or cities are completely land-locked and nowhere near anyplace a sub could travel. They name them after cities again to curry favor with politicians and get more funding.

        The real masters of ship-naming are the British, with names like HMS Defiant and HMS Invincible. Those are names even the Klingons would be proud of (after translating of course).

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 21, @05:27PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 21, @05:27PM (#557120)

        I'd counter that you've really dropped the bar on knowing what the fuck you're talking about to comment, but I'd imagine it was always pretty abysmally low.

  • (Score: 2) by EvilSS on Monday August 21, @05:04PM (4 children)

    by EvilSS (1456) on Monday August 21, @05:04PM (#557106)
    This is the second destroyer from the same squadron (DESRON 15) to be involved in a collision in a little over two months and the 4th collision/grounding this year for 7th Fleet vessels. That... seems excessive. I'd sure hate to be the CO of that destroyer squadron right now.

    • (Score: 2) by EvilSS on Monday August 21, @05:13PM

      by EvilSS (1456) on Monday August 21, @05:13PM (#557111)
      And yep: Top Navy admiral orders fleetwide investigation following latest collision at sea [washingtonpost.com]

      SEOUL — The Navy’s top admiral on Monday ordered a fleetwide review of seamanship and training in the Pacific after the service’s fourth major accident at sea this year, following a collision of the USS John S. McCain off Singapore that left 10 sailors missing.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 21, @05:29PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 21, @05:29PM (#557122)

      Do container ships like the ones involved in these incidents use GPS? I remember a story just last month about how Pokemon Go players could never get near the certain government buildings in some countries because there was jamming in place to cause their phones to register as being at a location hundreds or thousands of meters away.

      • (Score: 2) by EvilSS on Monday August 21, @05:41PM

        by EvilSS (1456) on Monday August 21, @05:41PM (#557127)
        Yes, but even so they should also be using lookouts as well as radar, even on civilian vessels, especially this last one in the straights where it's very crowded. No sane captain would rely on GPS in a heavy traffic area as their only means of navigation.

    • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 21, @05:41PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 21, @05:41PM (#557128)

      Basic seamanship and military discipline in the Navy have been in a steady decline for decades. It's a general degradation over time not attributable to any single cause or person.

      Over-reliance on whiz-bang tech gadgets, high operational tempos, shifting training time and emphasis toward touchy-feely crap, and personnel retention problems all contribute to the situation.

      The answer is to get back to basics. Operating a warship in real-world conditions is not a video game or social gathering.

  • (Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Monday August 21, @05:09PM (1 child)

    by nobu_the_bard (6373) on Monday August 21, @05:09PM (#557108)

    The first report I read about this the other day said there were 10 dead, that crewmen on both ships that should have been on visual spotting duty had reported nothing, and that neither ship apparently responded to anything on radar. At the time, implying responsibility for the crash was carefully avoided. I think I had read that at Reuters not sure.

    I'll have to read around and see if that was just the first article jumping the gun or what.

    • (Score: 3, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Monday August 21, @05:44PM

      by realDonaldTrump (6614) on Monday August 21, @05:44PM (#557131) Journal

      What about the alt-port that came charging at the alt-starboard? Do they have any semblance of guilt? You also had some very fine people on both sides. On both ships. They're not heroes. They're heroes because they collided. I like sailors who didn't collide. 🇺🇸

