Is the term "google" too generic and therefore unworthy of its trademark protection? That's the question before the US Supreme Court.
Words like teleprompter, thermos, hoover, aspirin, and videotape were once trademarked. They lost the status after their names became too generic and fell victim to what is known as "genericide."
What's before the Supreme Court is a trademark lawsuit that Google already defeated in a lower court. The lawsuit claims that Google should no longer be trademarked because the word "google" is synonymous to the public with the term "search the Internet."
"There is no single word other than google that conveys the action of searching the Internet using any search engine," according to the petition to the Supreme Court.
It's perhaps one of the most consequential trademark case before the justices since they ruled in June that offensive trademarks must be allowed.
Source: ArsTechnica
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday August 21, @10:15PM
Nullify Disney: "There is no single word other than Disney that conveys the mass offer of taking your money to entertain your kids"
Nullify Apple: "There is no single word other than Apple that conveys the mass offer of taking your money to entertain your ego"
Nullify Uber: "There is no single word other than Uber that conveys the action of being assholes while providing individual transportation services"
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Murdoc on Monday August 21, @10:15PM (2 children)
Since I very rarely use google anymore (privacy concerns, do no evil, etc.), I've made a conscious effort not to use the term "google" as a verb meaning "search the internet", and instead usually say something like "do a search online", or something similar. Or I specifically mention other sites, like WIkipedia or IMDB. I know it's not as convenient, but I hate giving companies free advertising (so I also try not to say kleenex, xerox, etc.). And who knows, maybe one day someone will ask me why I didn't just say "google", and I'll be able to tell them. I've already broken a couple of my friends and family from using google. Probably just spitting in the wind but you gotta start somewhere.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 21, @10:19PM
I binged it!
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday August 21, @10:30PM
Google will Hoover your Excel sheets even if you hide your Zip disks in Ziplocs behind the Fridge.
