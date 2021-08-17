from the get-/good_prices.htm dept.
USA Today has a story about a New Jersey couple who allegedly used a glitch in Lowes website to steal merchandise.
A New Jersey couple used a website glitch to try and get more than $258,000 worth of goods — everything from a gazebo to an air conditioner to a stainless steel grill — for free from a home improvement store, authorities said.
Ultimately, the couple was only able to secure nearly $13,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe's after exploiting "weaknesses" in the company's website to have the items shipped to their home in Brick for free, according to a release from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
Romela Velazquez, 24, was arrested and charged with theft by deception and computer criminal activity for accessing a computer system with the purpose to defraud. She attempted to get about $258,068 worth of unpaid merchandise from Lowe's, according to the release.
She actually received about $12,971 in stolen products, according to the release.
Her husband, Kimy Velazquez, 40, was charged with third-degree receipt of stolen property and fencing for his role in the alleged scheme.
The couple tried to sell some of the products on a local Facebook "buy and sell" group for half of the original sale price, listing the products as "new in box," authorities said.
According to an article on NJ.com, an attorney for the couple has stated that Velazquez is just an expert shopper, not a criminal hacker.
Jef Henninger, an attorney for Romela Velazquez, said his client is "the farthest thing from a computer hacker."
"Like many young mothers, she needs to stretch every dollar she can," Henninger said in a statement. "As a result, she has learned to spot good deals. These are the same deals that any of us can take advantage of, but most of us are too busy to learn how to spot them.
"Buying things at a big discount and selling them is not illegal. As a result, she maintains her innocence (and) looks forward to her day in court."
As far as I have been able to find, no technical details about the hack have been released.
One of the more interesting details that I did see was
Lowe's, makers of Ugg shoes and Victoria's Secret have been identified as victims so far – but many more retailers were also ripped off and will eventually be identified, officials said.
Who knew?
Additional coverage at the New York Post and BleepingComputer.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday August 22, @01:00AM (3 children)
on a BBS I was given a phone number. Using my 300 baud modem to connect to that phone number I connected to Monkey Ward. From there I could order anything they offered in their catalog. No money required, just a mailto address.
I thought about it, then decided no, I don't want to go to prison 10 years later when they figured it out.
This is the same shit. Get a 20% discount? Yeah, that's plausible. Get a 100% discount? Yeah, you're a thief and fuck you.
(Score: 0, Troll) by kurenai.tsubasa on Tuesday August 22, @01:04AM (1 child)
Yeah, but I'm guessing you couldn't hide behind female privilege.
Should we say “free thinker” instead when we talk about “good feminists?” Feminism: against free thinking since 1979!
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday August 22, @01:07AM
Fail to see male/female privilege here. You're either a thief or not a thief, gender doesn't come into the equation.
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Tuesday August 22, @01:27AM
If you cheat the system to get a 20% discount, it's just as much stealing as getting a 100% discount using the same bug.
Having said that, I am much more concerned about the other side of the coin in this situation - it seems to imply that the vendor/business is not responsible for ensuring that their website is properly operating. Okay, sure this one sounds like a pretty obvious case of cheating on the side of the customer... but what about when the wrong price is advertised and the vendor doesn't want to fulfill the advertised price? It seems like a get out of jail free card. Also seems to imply that as a business, I can use any quality IT vendor for my needs as I am not on the hook for any screw-ups their code allows customers to do...
It's a damned race to the bottom if you ask me...
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday August 22, @01:05AM (2 children)
Trust me, Lowe's doesn't make Victoria's Secret. It's made by L Brands but the L doesn't stand for Lowe's. It stands for Les Wexner. Who is disgusting. He said I'm like Emperor Nero or Emperor Caligula. Who, even though they were Emperors, were not popular. Not at all popular. And worst of all, he compared Crooked Hillary to those Emperors in the same breath. In the same sentence. So no one knows whether he's saying I'm like Nero and she's like Caligula, or I'm like Caligula and she's like Nero. Which she is, but I'm not. Disgusting! 🇺🇸
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Tuesday August 22, @01:11AM
Donald prefers the Oxford comma? I guess when you reach three wives, it starts to matter.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday August 22, @01:14AM
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday August 22, @01:09AM
HiRez Plz.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Justin Case on Tuesday August 22, @01:17AM
OK I get it that most people would judge this as theft.
But just to present another perspective...
I call you up and say "Hey I want to buy a couch. Can you ship it to me?"
You: "Sure"
Me: "How much?"
You: "$500"
Me: "OK I'll take it but I'm not paying $500. Will you accept $300?"
Now you have a decision. You've stated a price. I made a counter offer. You can accept or not. Shipping the goods after I propose a price reduction seems to be accepting my offer.
How is it different if you delegate the decision to a web site? If you did not adequately explain your discount policy to your web server how is that my fault?
I send you a message. You accept it and act on it. You had a choice to decline my order. Where is the crime?
Most "web site hacking" involves sending a (possibly unusual) request to a web site and the web site chooses how to respond.
Software controls the world. Hardware controls software. China controls hardware.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 22, @01:33AM
It never ceases to amaze me how stupid people like this are. If you find an exploit like this and actually want to use it, it would be smarter to only use it occasionally over a long period of time, and not to sell the merchandise online (which leaves behind evidence). Even if the exploit is eventually fixed, that's better than getting caught like an idiot.
