Mass Effect: Andromeda Officially Shuts Down its Single-Player Updates

posted by martyb on Tuesday August 22, @03:35AM   Printer-friendly
Fnord666 writes:

Anybody who hoped the troubled Bioware game Mass Effect: Andromeda would get some more single-player content should probably sit down. The game developer chose to deliver bad news to fans on Saturday evening via its official blog, confirming that it would not create any more "single-player or in-game story content" for the game.

If you're anxious to see the game's loose plot threads receive any resolution, you'll have to turn to other means. The game's existing 1.1 patch, which went live nearly three weeks ago, marked the end of any single-player changes, updates, or patches. Multiplayer modes will receive more "story-based APEX missions," Bioware says, and other stories, including those of the fate of the quarian ark, will be shuffled into "our upcoming comics and novels."

This confirms a DLC cancellation rumor dug up by Kotaku back in June. According to Kotaku's sources, EA had already bailed on plans for either add-on DLC or a full-fledged Andromeda 2 sequel after the game's lukewarm critical and commercial performance.

Source: Ars Technica

  • (Score: 2) by drussell on Tuesday August 22, @04:19AM (1 child)

    by drussell (2678) on Tuesday August 22, @04:19AM (#557380) Journal

    Seriously, why do people play this crap?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 22, @04:29AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 22, @04:29AM (#557382)

      No Comments. Solidarity with Aristarchus!

