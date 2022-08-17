from the your-android-needs-to-be-more-paranoid dept.
The Register has a story on a new technique which turns commodity devices with microphones and speakers into active sonar systems
The technique, called CovertBand, looks beyond the obvious possibility of using a microphone-equipped device for eavesdropping. It explores how devices with audio inputs and outputs can be turned into echo-location devices capable of calculating the positions and activities of people in a room.
In a paper [PDF] titled "CovertBand: Activity Information Leakage using Music," Rajalakshmi Nandakumar, Alex Takakuwa, Tadayoshi Kohno, and Shyamnath Gollakota describe a way to transmit acoustic pulses in the 18‑20 kHz range, masked by music, from the speaker and tracking sound reflected by the human body using microphones
The project home page includes further details, and the paper details proof of concept implementations on an Android and Smart TV device, which demonstrate both accurate tracking, and the ability to infer information about what the target is doing.
(Score: 2) by MrGuy on Tuesday August 22, @03:28PM (1 child)
...that Batman was right [youtube.com] all along.
Now where's my grappling hook?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 22, @04:28PM
You only want to trick us into playing the sound associated with that video, so that you can echo-locate our surroundings! ;-)
(Actually, using specifically that video for that purpose would be hilarious.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 22, @03:36PM (1 child)
Back in the day, we'd say things like "I'm afraid the government is trying to put us under constant surveillance"; these day we say "Hey surveillance, order me 5 trinkets and turn up the volume"
But they let keep your little guns, so I guess you got that going for you...
(Score: 1) by Virindi on Tuesday August 22, @03:43PM
Only with constant protest.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 22, @04:20PM (1 child)
generators specifically for the 18-20khz range at ~10dB over the highest output device that will be in the room?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 22, @04:32PM
Alternatively, put a filter between the amplifier and the speaker which filters out anything in that frequency range.
