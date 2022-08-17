from the we-could-tar-and-feather-them dept.
The President of the University of Texas at Austin released a letter regarding the removal of statues on the campus.
[...] The University of Texas at Austin is a public educational and research institution, first and foremost. The historical and cultural significance of the Confederate statues on our campus — and the connections that individuals have with them — are severely compromised by what they symbolize. Erected during the period of Jim Crow laws and segregation, the statues represent the subjugation of African Americans. That remains true today for white supremacists who use them to symbolize hatred and bigotry.
The University of Texas at Austin has a duty to preserve and study history. But our duty also compels us to acknowledge that those parts of our history that run counter to the university's core values, the values of our state and the enduring values of our nation do not belong on pedestals in the heart of the Forty Acres.
The issue isn't a new one, they first looked into the issue in 2015, and had a wide range of options including effectively turning the mall into an open air museum, which they eventually decided against. Should the statues be relocated from their historical context just because of the attitudes and behaviour of noisy minorities? (Your humble editor cannot forget the local riots when a historical but hostile-themed statue was relocated.)
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
With Governor Roy Cooper (D) taking no action on the bill, the state of North Carolina has enacted the Restore Campus Free Speech Act, the first comprehensive campus free-speech legislation based on the Goldwater proposal. That proposal, which I [Stanley Kurtz (Senior Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center)] co-authored along with Jim Manley and Jonathan Butcher of Arizona's Goldwater Institute, was released on January 31 and is now under consideration in several states. It's fitting that North Carolina should be the first state to enact a Goldwater-inspired law.
[...] The North Carolina Restore Campus Free Speech Act achieves most of what the Goldwater proposal sets out to do. It ensures that University of North Carolina policy will strongly affirm the importance of free expression. It prevents administrators from disinviting speakers whom members of the campus community wish to hear from. It establishes a system of disciplinary sanctions for students and anyone else who interferes with the free-speech rights of others, and ensures that students will be informed of those sanctions at freshman orientation. It reaffirms the principle that universities, at the official institutional level, ought to remain neutral on issues of public controversy to encourage the widest possible range of opinion and dialogue within the university itself. And it authorizes a special committee created by the Board of Regents to issue a yearly report to the public, the regents, the governor, and the legislature on the administrative handling of free-speech issues.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday August 22, @04:42PM
Those belong in a museum, with lengthy explanations of what they represent to both sides.
Not on public parks' tall pedestals where they only honor the subject and place him high above all.
And clearly not in the dustbin, because they do have historical value.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday August 22, @04:54PM
I don't mind them being in a park either because of the same reasons but yeah, they belong either there or in a museum. You don't destroy your history just because you don't like it.
(Score: 3, Disagree) by Immerman on Tuesday August 22, @05:06PM
The thing is, statues don't record history. Destroying them has no more effect on the historical record than keeping them around.
The entire point of their existence is to *commemorate* a person or event - i.e. to celebrate and/or express respect for them. By keeping them on public display you continue to publicly commemorate them. And if what you're commemorating them for is trying to preserve slavery... well then maybe you need to rethink your priorities.
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Tuesday August 22, @05:50PM
They are historic evidence, just like any artifact that archeologists manage to unearth.
Do you think that people who go to visit the pyramids are there to worship dead pharaohs? Do you think that the Kremlin is being used today to glorify the Russian monarchy?
This is a ridiculous proposition. We are under no obligation to continue using objects for their original intended purpose.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 22, @05:07PM
Pffft, apologist crap. The statues are not history and the subjects are already in history books. Your comment really sheds light on the complex interplay within your brain:
"I'm not racist, but for some strange reason I just really need to defend racists. Except not. God I need a therapist!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 22, @06:09PM
Mod down if you'd like, but the contradictory elements are obvious for anyone to see. I have met quite a few closet bigots, most of the time their negative tendencies are left overs from their upbringing. It takes generations for such institutionalized hatred to wash out, and hopefully we're seeing one of the last major revivals right now. Seriously, comments like TMBs are along the lines of the guys screaming "I'm not racist" while they protest right along KKK members. Perhaps they are not racists, but their close friendships with full blown nazis puts them smack in the middle of the dark gray area. This isn't complicated, unless you have some massive paradoxes stored in your brain, then the obvious truth becomes so much harder to perceive.
In this instance, there is obviously validity to the idea that the Civil War was about more than slavery, but using those less relevant facts to pretend that confederate statues not about slavery and racism is dumb. Stupid. Moronic. Retarded. Crazy. Willfully ignorant. Brainwashed. Apologist bullshit.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday August 22, @05:05PM
Reminds me of this:
http://archive.is/jtmuc [archive.is]
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 22, @05:49PM
You are a clown, I offer no evidence of what makes you a clown or how you being a clown is relevant to anything, but these are the times we live in so wear your label proudly (note: clowns are not people and you should always punch a clown). How does a clown get to tell vast majority of people what they can and cannot do with their recreational areas(without winning an election in a landslide thus having a mandate)?
What we are seeing is a classic manufactured outrage of the regressive-left. Started with rape culture almost 2 decades ago, all of a sudden, overnight, RAPE was everywhere. Now we have racism, RACISM is everywhere! Like everything else the regressives do, this too shall fail.
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Tuesday August 22, @05:13PM
They are a piece of history. The civil war was never about slavery: The north tried to entice the south back into the union with the assurance slavery would continue. When that failed, and fearing France would ally with the South because of their superior textile industries the north took a stance against slavery to prevent French aide to the south.
It's nice to think it was all about slavery, but it really wasn't. Also, there were black slave owners.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 22, @05:20PM
Mmmhmmm, would you like some pills with that crazy?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 22, @05:22PM
http://www.snopes.com/facts-about-slavery/ [snopes.com]
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 22, @05:48PM
ZOMG SLAVERY WASN'T ONLY A WHITE PEOPLE THING ZOMGZOMGZOMG!
Yeah, that 100% invalidates taking down the statues, or that slave owners were overwhelmingly white. This is like the historical version of "one of my good friends is black". Go try and pawn your shit on some other gullible lawn ornaments.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Virindi on Tuesday August 22, @05:24PM
This isn't completely accurate, comon. While there were multiple issues involved, and different demographics were motivated by different reasons, one motivation was definitely slavery.
The north was crawling with hardcore abolitionists and the south's economic base was built on plantations. The platform of the Republican party was all about abolition, and if you look at what was said in debates over secession a fear that Lincoln would force abolition at a federal level was front and center.
But in addition, it was a matter of honor to both sides. Plenty of southerners with no personal stake in the institution of slavery fought on the side of the Confederacy. Some slaves even continued to help out the Confederate cause when given the chance to escape.
So yes, it was way more complex than just slavery. But slavery was a big part of it.
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Tuesday August 22, @05:28PM
Yes, the motivations were complex--I agree. But we're trying to revise history here by making it into this:
North: No slaves.
South: Slaves.
And based on that absurdity remove a bunch of monuments for no legitimate reason, pissing off a whole lot of people for no legitimate reason. There's really a lot better things to be doing with our time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 22, @05:54PM
Few things in life are so clear cut. Every major event in human history has a ton of aspects, but they almost always get boiled down to the most important bits. Slavery was THE most important aspect of the Civil War, and yes there are nuances to be learned for anyone interested in such specifics. The Venn diagram of confederate defenders has a massive overlap with racists / white supremacists. Ignore if you want, no one else is going to join you in your stupidity.
Yes I will use insults, this apologist shit is getting old. Move the fuck on and stop trying to defend obviously racist bullshit. Perhaps if these statues weren't erected during the heights of segregation... but they were, so fuck off with your personal agenda.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday August 22, @05:33PM
I'm of multiple minds about this. In no particular order:
- Culture has changed, and continues to change. Maybe there are chapters in history we no longer want on public display, fair enough.
- There are different subcultures. The statues represent different things to different people. Some surveys have shown that a minority of poeple (even a minority of black people) think of the statues as "white supremacist". Why let a few extremists (on either side) drive the perceptions of a whole country?
- History happened. More: someone, sometime, thought it worth erecting these statues, and that is also part of history. It behooves us to understand history, but that isn't happening here (see next point).
- People do not know their own history. Take Robert E. Lee as an example, since one of his statues was recently torn down. The Union offered him a position as a general, but his loyalties were with his state: Virginia. Virginia did not secede with the South. Virginia seceded later, when the North attacked the South, because Virginia believed that secession was an inherent right, and disagreed with the North playing tyrant. Lee went with his State. So the picture of him fighting for slavery is flawed, at best - it would be better to say that he (and Virginia) fought for a particular interpretation of the Constitution.
But complex stories don't fit in headlines. Certain groups are driving this story, and keeping it focused on race, just as they have done with previous issues. When the statues are gone, the organizations behind this (SPLC, BLM, etc.) will find the next issue, and the next. It's not about statues, or names of sports teams, or justice, or equality, or any of that. These organizations have long succumbed to Pournelle's Iron Law, and this is all about money and political power.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 22, @05:52PM
"- Culture has changed, and continues to change. Maybe there are chapters in history we no longer want on public display, fair enough."
BULLSHIT. Even if culture has changed, it has not changed to what is being portrayed in the media and social media by hysterical, whinney, entitled, brats. Yelling loudest doesn't make you the majority, it just makes you an asshole.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday August 22, @05:46PM
Auction off the monuments. Whoever wants them can pay for them. And display them on their own land. They're kept on display by whoever thinks they should be displayed. Meanwhile, the properties that want to get rid of them, can do so. If they don't sell, then put them in storage for some indefinite period. If nobody wants to buy them, then why keep them.
It's not a perfect solution. But it might make some people less upset.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 22, @05:55PM
Yeah and they whoever buys them will be labeled WACIST, and their property will be vandalized, they and their family will receive death threats, and might come to physical harm at the hands of the "tolerant" leftists. The Bolshevik Left played their cards so often EVERYONE sees their hand. It's got many cards, but all look the same.
(Score: 2) by aclarke on Tuesday August 22, @05:58PM
I'd like to see the statues stay where they are, but then have another statue put up beside them to provide an alternate viewpoint. Have a statue of Robert Lee? Great, put a statue of some black enslaved person peeing on his head.
I don't know my American history so maybe there's a better option than that, but I think erecting another statue of something else beside the current one says more than hauling it away and pretending it wasn't there.
