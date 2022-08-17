Sometimes known as "resurrectionists," corpse thieves would exhume and sell bodies to doctors, medical instructors and students for anatomical study.

In response, an arsenal of grave-protecting devices began to hit the market, including the "cemetery gun." Locked, loaded and located near the foot of a grave, this device was essentially a conventional firearm on a swiveling based[sic]. Triggered by tripwires, it would spin and shoot would-be robbers approaching under cover of darkness.