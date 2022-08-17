from the after-detonation-one-can-rest-in-pieces dept.
Over at the excellent 99% Invisible is an article on the often lethal Victorian era defences against grave robbers:
Sometimes known as "resurrectionists," corpse thieves would exhume and sell bodies to doctors, medical instructors and students for anatomical study.
In response, an arsenal of grave-protecting devices began to hit the market, including the "cemetery gun." Locked, loaded and located near the foot of a grave, this device was essentially a conventional firearm on a swiveling based[sic]. Triggered by tripwires, it would spin and shoot would-be robbers approaching under cover of darkness.
The article links to a similar piece on Atlas Obscura.
"Sleep well sweet angel, let no fears of ghouls disturb thy rest, for above thy shrouded form lies a torpedo, ready to make minced meat of anyone who attempts to convey you to the pickling vat," read an advertisement for the Howell torpedo.
As the article notes these devices were oddities, which were probably not commercially successful or widely used, however:
these inventions provide a peculiar window into the curiosity, horror, and unease anatomical practice inspired among 19th-century society.
(Score: 3, Informative) by NewNic on Tuesday August 22, @06:34PM (1 child)
I heartily recommend watching Burke and Hare for more information about the topic of grave robbers.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 22, @07:08PM
But remember that Burke and Hare weren't grave robbers.
They didn't wait until someone died before selling the body for disection.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday August 22, @06:47PM
O, dweller of the home of the brave,
be afraid,
for some evil is coming, to rob what you cherish,
yet be comforted,
for I happen to have a solution here I can sell you.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday August 22, @07:31PM
The way i see it, when i'm dead, it means i don't need the physical body any longer. Science can have it, or it can be made into plant food, or my friends can catapult it through the attic window of someone we all hated, but i don't want to waste space and money taking up a plot of land with it. It's just matter; let the world have it.
Possibly the horror of grave robbing is from the religious idea that we will be raised in the selfsame bodies we died in (HOW, again, does that work for shark victims or similar...?). These people seem to think their omnipotent God couldn't recreate their bodies.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday August 22, @07:36PM
There was money to be made in selling cadavers to anatomist. This was well before anyone gifted their body to medicine.
But the only people whose corpses were fair game were the extremely impoverished.
So some right chap worked out a technique for murdering his prospects with just one hand, while he used the other to pin them down as they struggled:
He'd put the palm of his hand over their mouths while pinching their noses shut with his middle and ring fingers.
I know about this because of course he was eventually caught.
His sentence was to be killed, dissected, embalmed then displayed in the British Museum.
He's still there.
-- Seeking Beta Testers [warplife.com] for Warp Life for iOS (iDevices)
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday August 22, @07:42PM
I Am Absolutely Serious.
My best friend has a young daughter who has Recessive Polycystic Disease. Both her kidneys were surgically removed when she was less than a week old.
She survived on dialysis - which really doesn't work that well - until she was three years old and so big enough to accept the donation of an adult kidney, then another six months on the donation waiting list.
The donors kidney was a poor match, but the transplant surgeons said "What the Hell, lets give it the old college try" when it was found that her blood didn't clot when mixed with the donor's.
She's about eight years old now.
Whenever I visited them, I told Ailes - French for "Wings", as in angel wings - that I was "Unka Mike". Really we're not related.
-- Seeking Beta Testers [warplife.com] for Warp Life for iOS (iDevices)
Reply to This