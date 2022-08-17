from the get-yer-bitcoins-here dept.
During the month of November 2017, approximately 90 days after the activation of Segregated Witnesses in the Bitcoin blockchain, a block between 1MB and 2MB in size will be generated by Bitcoin miners in a move to increase network capacity. At this point it is expected that more than 90% of the computational capacity that secures the Bitcoin network will carry on mining on top of this large block.
The upgrade to 2MB blocks has been agreed first during the Bitcoin Roundtable Consensus in Hong-Kong on February 2016, and then ratified by the Bitcoin Scaling Agreement in New York on May 2017. These agreements stipulate the activation of Segregated Witness support and an increase of the maximum base block size from 1MB to 2MB.
Segregated Witness support has been locked-in as a soft fork expected to activate around August 23 2017 (block height 481,824). Bitcoin clients that are not currently SegWit-compatible and wish to benefit from the new type of transaction must perform extensive upgrades to various subsystems, including changes to transaction serialization, signature hash computation, block weight calculation, scripting engine, block validation, a new address scheme, and P2P protocol upgrades. Fortunately Segregated Witness compatibility is opt-in, and existing Simplifed Payment Verification (SPV) wallets and full nodes are expected to continue working without changes after SegWit activates.
Be prepared.
Source: https://segwit2x.github.io/segwit2x-announce.html
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday August 22, @09:25PM
But I've got this really high-quality inkjet printer. Couldn't I just print the coins somehow?
It works for me whenever I have to pay rent.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday August 22, @09:48PM
So does this mean that someone who, hypothetically, owned some bitcoins now has two separate sets? Bitcoins on both block chains? Which can be spent separately? 🇺🇸
(Score: 4, Insightful) by rigrig on Tuesday August 22, @10:06PM (2 children)
From the second link [medium.com]:
So if 58 companies control 83% of the mining, and they even get together to make agreements like these, how decentralized is Bitcoin really?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday August 22, @10:17PM
It's decentralized 58. 58 is the amount of decentralized it is.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 22, @10:19PM
It is another cabal, or ponzi scheme, depending on which angle you follow it from.
If some of those companies also manufacture the difficult to acquire mining hardware, it becomes even more dangerous, since they very well might control that remaining 17 percent of the network indirectly.
This is also an example of why ASICs need open source code, instead of the closed source 'trust us' mining going on with many of those multi-thousand dollar mining rigs, which come a few months too late and barely (if ever) break even.
