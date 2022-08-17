from the release-date-between-October-23-and-November-21? dept.
Microsoft has detailed the system-on-a-chip powering its refresh of the Xbox One (the company's answer to the PS4 Pro, which was released in November 2016):
Today at the Hot Chips conference, the company released schematics and details about the internal workings of the SoC that is set to power the upcoming 4K-ready gaming console. We already knew much of what the company discussed at the Hot Chips presentation, including the core count; clock speed; and bandwidth specifications of the CPU, GPU, and memory used in the system, but now we know how the components interact with each other.
[...] The Scorpio Engine is a monster of an SoC developed by AMD, featuring a 359mm2 die with seven billion transistors built on TSMC's 16nm FinFETT+ technology. The GPU compute units (the yellow section of the layout) consume most of the large die's surface area. The Scorpio Engine's GPU components include four shader arrays that each offer 11 compute units. Microsoft said that one compute unit per shader array is left inactive to compensate for yield problems that may occur.
The right side of the SoC die features the two four-core 2.3GHz CPU clusters (represented in dark green on the diagram). A pair of cache controllers flanks each CPU cluster. Twelve GDDR5 memory controllers line the top, bottom, and right edges of the SoC. The retail Xbox One X features 12GB of memory. Developer kits offer 2GB per channel for a total of 24GB system memory.
[...] When Microsoft announced Project Scorpio, the company boasted that the new console would be the first to deliver 6Tflops of 32-bit floating point performance. During the Hot Chips presentation, the company said that it managed to squeeze out "just a hair more than 6Tflops." Each of the 40 compute units can perform 128 floating point operations second. Multiplied by the 1,172MHz core clock, that's a total of 6,000,640 Flops.
[...] The new console features an eight-core Jaguar-derived CPU like the one found in the Xbox One S console, but it operates 31% faster than the previous version. Microsoft said that most of the CPU performance optimizations revolve around memory latency improvements of the main memory controllers (up to 20%). The company attributes the improvement to tripling the available memory channels and increasing the number of main memory banks by a multiple of six. It also credits the rearrangement and enlargement of the TLB cache, and the introduction of a redesigned and larger Page Descriptor Cache, which "caches information about nesting page translations" and improves performance by "up to 4.3%."
Previously: PlayStation Neo and Xbox "Project Scorpio" to Bring 4K Resolution and VR to Console Gaming
The Race for 4K: How Project Scorpio Targets Ultra HD Gaming
More Details About the "Project Scorpio" Xbox One Successor
Xbox One X, Formerly Project Scorpio, to be Released November 7th for $499
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 23, @05:28AM
The interesting things are missing from the summery:
They have removed the 32MB eSRAM cache found in the older Xbox One models, and have nearly 5x more bandwidth to main memory. This basically removes the special feature I bet no one used and makes it much more like a regular old desktop computer. Its just a really freaking high memory bandwidth desktop (326GB/s). This means games should be easier to port to and optimize for the new xbox.
If you port a PS4 game to it, it will run much better than on the PS4. It should also be able to render 4k games at around the same frame rate the old one could at 1080p (due to the more than 4x memory bandwidth for the textures).
It is now simpler than ever to do side by side comparisons as all the consoles are pretty much the same now other than scalar specs: exaple compraison: https://www.polygon.com/2017/4/6/14486760/xbox-scorpio-vs-ps4-pro [polygon.com]
