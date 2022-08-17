from the his-future-is-sunk dept.
Accident? Or not?
When the UC3 Nautilus sailed from the Port of Copenhagen on the evening of Aug. 10, the homemade submarine bore just two people: its famed Danish inventor and the Swedish journalist reporting on his invention.
Less than a day later, only one of them was still alive.
Peter Madsen's submarine sank midday Aug. 11; he was rescued by a private boat, but journalist Kim Wall was nowhere to be found. It was Wall's boyfriend who reported her missing, and authorities wasted no time in arresting the 46-year-old Madsen after he came ashore, charging him that same day with manslaughter and arranging his first court appearance for the following day, a Saturday.
Initially he told authorities he had dropped off his 30-year-old companion back in Copenhagen. Now, according to a statement released Monday by Copenhagen police at the behest of the defense and the prosecutor's office, Madsen has recanted that story.
"The defendant has explained to the police and the Court, that there was an accident on board which caused Kim Wall's death," police say in the statement, "and that he consequently buried her at sea at a non-defined location in the Bay of Køge."
[...] Compounding the speculation is Madsen's outsize reputation. Something of a "wannabe Elon Musk or Richard Branson on a much smaller scale," according to Overgaard, the man often known as "Rocket Madsen" has built three submarines with the aid of crowdfunding and aspires to send a homemade rocket to space.
More about Peter Madsen. Related Kickstarter.
(Score: 3, Informative) by engblom on Wednesday August 23, @06:53AM (3 children)
They have found the body of Kim Wall. Peter has been cutting off head, arms and legs and these parts are still not found. They did a DNA test on the torso and the result came some while ago confirming it is Kim Wall.
When he is saying he "buried her in the sea", it is maybe something his advocate has invented because simply saying "I got rid of the body, by throwing her into the sea" would make him sound more guilty.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Wednesday August 23, @07:20AM (1 child)
That will be awkward to explain..
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 23, @07:36AM
Peter will have an easy time explaining his sperm inside the torso.
It was consensual. No witnesses!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by engblom on Wednesday August 23, @07:28AM
One more update: Even though Peter willfully sank his submarine (earlier confirmed), they have been finding blood inside of it matching Kim Wall.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 23, @06:56AM
Is america great again yet? Where are the wall jobs? Where are the coal jobs? Where are the tech jobs?
I rode a bus today. What did I see? A billboard ad saying GET SKILLS in RETAIL JOBS FOR YOU. Why? Self checkout machines have replaced retail clerks. The only guy who still has a job is the bus driver. Self driving buses will end the last job in town real soon now.
America is dying, trumpstains.
Reply to This