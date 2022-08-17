Stories
Microsoft Announces Age of Empires IV

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday August 23, @08:08AM
takyon writes:

Microsoft has announced a new title in the Age of Empires series, as well as "Definitive" editions for some of the existing games:

A new of Age of Empires is in the works. Microsoft introduced a teaser trailer for the game, and announced that Relic Entertainment was tasked with developing the next installment in the real-time strategy series.

The short announcement trailer didn't reveal any gameplay, with the studio opting instead to show artwork, but it did provide us with some information. Whereas previous games in the series focused on a small portion in history, Age of Empires IV seems to encompass multiple time periods. We saw the pinnacle of the Roman Empire, Native Americans charging toward battle, the banners of multiple Japanese clans during the Warring States period, and British redcoats ready to fire at a target.

[...] Microsoft also announced that its previously revealed Age of Empires: Definitive Edition has a release date of October 19, and it didn't stop there. The company also said that it will give the "Definitive Edition" treatment to Age of Empires II and III, and more news on those titles is coming in the future.

Age of Empires II (the best one) needs a "Definitive Edition" to fix more bugs.

