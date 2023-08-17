from the you-got-the-hook dept.
Verizon is making some changes to its unlimited data plan:
Well, now we know why Verizon Wireless was "testing" reduced Netflix streaming speeds last month. Today the biggest US carrier announced that its existing unlimited data plan is being divided into three new options: Go Unlimited (starting at $75 for a single line), Beyond Unlimited ($85 for first line), and Business Unlimited. Unlike the relatively straightforward unlimited plan that Verizon surprised customers with in February, these new monthly plans are chock-full of fine print and caveats. And in a move sure to anger net neutrality advocates, the regular "Go Unlimited" plan throttles all smartphone video streaming to 480p / DVD-quality. The new plans go into effect beginning tomorrow, August 23rd, so this change is happening fast. Existing postpaid customers can keep their current plan, but some things will change even for them.
Also at Engadget, BGR, and Tom's Guide.
Previously: T-Mobile and Verizon Mobile Plans Change; Probably Not Better for Consumers
Related Stories
Verizon Raises Upgrade Fee, Purges More Unlimited Data Users
Verizon has raised its phone upgrade fee to "cover increased cost" of providing a 4G LTE network, despite its latest earnings report showing decreases in wireless capital expenditures. Verizon later "clarified" that it was referring to "ongoing costs to maintain and enhance the network".
Additionally, Verizon Wireless customers with grandfathered-in unlimited data plans will be disconnected or forced to switch to a limited plan if they use more than 200 GB of data a month on average. The company stopped offering the unlimited data plans in 2011. During Verizon's previous purge, customers using more than 500 GB of data per month were targeted.
T-Mobile eliminates cheaper postpaid plans, sells "unlimited data" only
T-Mobile USA will stop selling its older and cheaper limited-data plans to postpaid customers, shifting entirely to its new "unlimited" data plans that impose bandwidth limits on video and tethering unless customers pay extra. To ease the transition, T-Mobile will offer bill credits of $10 a month to customers when they use less than 2GB per month.
T-Mobile began its shift to unlimited data plans in August with the introduction of T-Mobile One, which starts at $70 a month. While there are no data caps, customers have to pay a total of $95 a month to get high-definition video and mobile hotspot speeds of greater than 512kbps.
The carrier said in August that the unlimited plan would be "replacing all our rate plans," including its cheaper plans that cost $50 or $65 a month. Nonetheless, T-Mobile kept selling limited postpaid data plans to new customers for a few months, but yesterday CEO John Legere said that as of January 22, T-Mobile One will be the "only postpaid consumer plan we sell."
Updated: AT&T is raising the price of grandfathered unlimited plans again
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday August 23, @08:42PM (3 children)
You mean these new unlimited plans are chock full of limits...
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 23, @08:47PM (2 children)
Having started on a regional cell provider who got bought out by SBC, then jumping to Verizon as a 'less worse' option, and finally jumping to t-mobile, which is only slightly less of a steaming pile than VZ, but at least they aren't pulling this shit on a quarterly basis.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 23, @08:50PM (1 child)
T-Mobile is owned by ATT (aka SBC), so what was the point of all that switching around??
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Wednesday August 23, @09:03PM
LOL WTF are you smoking. You got some proof for that assertion? Wikipedia from an alternate reality doesn't count.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by meustrus on Wednesday August 23, @09:06PM (1 child)
Net Neutrality is not about charging customers more for better internet. It never was. Net Neutrality is about whether Verizon can charge Netflix extra to reach its customers.
That said, this move is sure to anger...everyone. We didn't buy 1080p+ smartphones to watch 480p videos on them.
(Actually, we bought them because the marketers said that's what we wanted and there isn't really another option anymore)
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 23, @09:14PM
Everyone? No, I'm sure the shareholders will be happy.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Wednesday August 23, @09:15PM
$85.00 a month and you can't watch HD video? This is gonna fly like a fart in church.
There are many reasons I don't have a cell phone, this is just one more.
jasassin@gmail.com Key fingerprint = 0644 173D 8EED AB73 C2A6 B363 8A70 579B B6A7 02CA
Reply to This