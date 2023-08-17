An unspecified number of sailors have been found dead in sealed compartments aboard the USS John S. McCain. 10 were reported missing after the McCain collided with a merchant vessel near Singapore. The Malaysian navy also reported finding remains:
Swift said the Malaysian navy, which is conducting a search in the area where the collision took place, has also reported finding remains, but it was not yet clear if they were from the McCain. "We have a report from the Malaysians ... that they have found a body, we are in the process of effecting the transfer of the body," Swift told reporters.
"We are always hopeful that there are survivors. Until we have exhausted any potential of recovering survivors or bodies, the search will continue," he said.
In a statement posted earlier on its website, the Pacific Command said divers equipped with "surface supplied air rigs ... will access sealed compartments located in damaged parts of the ship. Additionally, they will conduct damage assessments of the hull and flooded areas."
Update: U.S. Navy to relieve Seventh Fleet commander after collisions in Asia
Previously: 10 Sailors Still Missing After U.S. Destroyer Collision With Oil Tanker
Related Stories
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/21/world/asia/navy-ship-mccain-search-sailors.html
Search teams scrambled Monday to determine the fate of 10 missing Navy sailors after a United States destroyer collided with an oil tanker off the coast of Singapore, the second accident involving a Navy ship and a cargo vessel in recent months.
The guided-missile destroyer, the John S. McCain, was passing east of the Strait of Malacca on its way to a port visit in Singapore at 5:24 a.m. local time, before dawn broke, when it collided with the Alnic MC, a 600-foot vessel that transports oil and chemicals, the Navy said. The destroyer was damaged near the rear on its port, or left-hand, side.
Half a day after the crash, 10 sailors on the ship remained unaccounted for. Five others were injured, none with life-threatening conditions, a Navy official said. Ships with the Singapore Navy and helicopters from the assault ship America were rushing to search for survivors.
Also at Reuters.
Previously: U.S. Navy Destroyer Collides With Container Vessel
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 23, @11:27AM
The poor missing chaps weren't abducted by aliens.
They either find the remains, or list them "missing presumed".
Either way, it's a tragedy that is not mitigated by ghoulish reporting.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Wednesday August 23, @11:54AM (1 child)
Sounds like they were trapped in a flooded compartment, or maybe crushed by the collision. I guess we can hope it was at least quick for them, but somehow I doubt it.
You'd think in this day and age there would be some way of precisely locating crew members (alive or dead) aboard ship more quickly. RFID tags or tracking via security cameras or something, so that rescuers have a better chance of getting to them in time. The Star Trek TNG computer springs to mind, which could locate anyone anywhere on board except when the plot required otherwise.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by deadstick on Wednesday August 23, @12:09PM
Cameras, maybe. RFID? Not in a steel ship.
Reply to This
Parent