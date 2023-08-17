Chromebooks are headed to work this fall, thanks to a new program that Google introduced today. The new Chrome Enterprise bundle provides enterprises with a set of services that help bring Chromebooks on par with Microsoft Windows PCs.

Chrome Enterprise will give IT administrators a cloud-based management portal for handling a fleet of Chromebooks, support for virtualized desktop applications, theft prevention, and a host of other features. One of the most important features in the bundle for many enterprises will be support for authentication through Microsoft Active Directory, even when the directory server is held in an on-premises environment.

The service will cost businesses $50 per managed Chromebook per year. Google didn't say whether it will offer large enterprises discounts on massive volume orders.