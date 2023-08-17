from the and-you-thought-you-owned-it dept.
DJI Spark drones will not fly after September 1 until users have applied a mandatory software update:
DJI Spark drones will not fly after 1 September unless owners apply a mandatory software update, the device's maker has warned. DJI said the update to the small drone's core software fixes some flight control issues suffered by the gadget.
The drone maker said it had warned owners about the deadline so they could avoid having their craft grounded. But the mandatory update has caused some owners to question the control DJI retains over their devices.
In a statement, DJI said the update would improve how the Spark manages power. It also helps it work with smart spectacles that give owners an immersive view of what the drone films. It added: "If the firmware of either the aircraft or the battery is not updated by September 1, Spark will not be able to take off."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by FakeBeldin on Wednesday August 23, @01:12PM (3 children)
Sonos will brick its speakers if you don't accept the new privacy policy [zdnet.com]. After you already paid for it.
(I thought I saw this already on SN but couldn't find it quickly).
This is a worrying trend. It does not seem okay to sell hardware without any clear restrictions and then later impose additional restrictions on the user to continue using that hardware. It seems somewhat reminiscent of the Sony playstation "other os" bricking, except that in that case, the hardware still should provide its core functionality. Both Sonos and DJI seem to have no problem selling you expensive hardware and then later, unilaterally, deciding to brick it unless you do what they say.
I have yet to hear about any refunds offered to owners who do not wish to update. That ought to be legally required.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 23, @01:18PM (1 child)
Manufactures don't want you to own anything because they're sick of making stuff when they can rent stuff. That way they don't have to compete as much in the engineering department, a very expensive department. They can also try to reduce customer support by remotely pushing fixes before customers complain. So you get stuck with throw away trash connected to the cloud which you pay the privilege of $19.99/month to keep active. Don't like it? Too bad.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Grishnakh on Wednesday August 23, @01:29PM
No, it's not "too bad". Don't like it? Don't buy it. This is the second time in two days I think we've seen a story here about some device requiring a mandatory software update. This should be a good lesson about why not to buy cloud-connected shit.
(Score: 2) by Knowledge Troll on Wednesday August 23, @01:34PM
I'm just wondering if you see the situation with the speaker and the aircraft as being equivalent because one change is for spying on you and one is to stop something from falling out of the sky.
(Score: 2) by Knowledge Troll on Wednesday August 23, @01:17PM
This is the price you pay for having equipment that is dead simple to operate. Don't want to spend an entire summer learning how to fly a multicopter? Just use your phone. Grumble grumble grumble - none of my DJI gear can even possibly do this, it has no way to receive communication from DJI. None of my DJI gear was intended for use by people who didn't want to invest a lot of time into learning.
People don't want to take the time to learn how to fly? Take their stuff away because they aren't worrying about safety themselves. I don't have a problem with this.
(Score: 1) by Virindi on Wednesday August 23, @01:22PM (1 child)
What is the real story here? Is there some bug which they want to make sure customers do not encounter? Did they add phone home anti-features and want to force people to report that data? Something else more sneaky?
(Score: 2) by Knowledge Troll on Wednesday August 23, @01:23PM
... because of an electrical issue. This is essentially an involuntary recall performed through software update.
