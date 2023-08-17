17/08/23/123243 story
Elizabeth Kolbert at The New Yorker writes about the implications that technology monopolies have for culture by asking "Who owns the Internet?". Three decades ago, few used the Internet for much of anything and the web wasn't even around. Today, nearly everybody uses the web, and to a lesser extent, other parts of the Internet for just about everything. However, despite massive growth, the Web has narrowed very much: "Google now controls nearly ninety per cent of search advertising, Facebook almost eighty per cent of mobile social traffic, and Amazon about seventy-five per cent of e-book sales."
(Score: 1) by crafoo on Wednesday August 23, @04:02PM (2 children)
Considering Google alongside AT&T is a laughable and ridiculous idea. AT&T did fundamental and essential research. Google is a gaggle of self-congratulatory SJW hipsters who "write code".
Also, has the author considered that certain governing systems prefer centralized indexing, control, and "curation" of the normal man's internet (*cough*censorship). So much easier to infiltrate and manipulate 90% of the internet when you only have to abuse 1, 2, or 3 corporations at a time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 23, @04:11PM (1 child)
both help to setup the big data-collection dragnet people like to call internet these days
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 23, @04:27PM
will band together to pull it off.
Like the marxist theory says: The people need to wrest back control of the means of production and distribution (whether that is physical or virtual.) Unlike the communist revolution and the general failure of the ideology it represented, the requirements for this one are much simpler: Cooperative corporations with corporate charters limiting the scope of their activities and setting out the specific circumstances under which investor returns are considered rather than money being rolling back into the enterprise. Secondly is the social order. The company needs to be founded with competent people blending both practicalism as well as sufficient idealism to not let the corporation go astray from its charter and the ideals they represent. Third, these companies will need to network with similiar companies in other regions to provide supply infrastructure or peering arrangements to allow them to compete with the big players as they slowly expand their economic influence on the markets.
Doing the above would be a non-trivial and risky exercise for experienced veterans of whichever fields the company focuses on. But this is the ONLY way (outside of bloody revolution and the setbacks it entails) to begin nudging society back onto a path which empowers the common man, rather than the small pool of increasingly wealthy elites to whom we remain beholden, whether we believe it or not. Prove that humanity isn't the chattel they believe we are and do in your region what is necessary to be defeating them. One company, one market, one pool of people at a time. You can create jobs locally, empower the economically dwindling masses, and set a foundation for the overthrow of the incumbent cathedral for something more akin to a cooperative bazaar.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 23, @04:22PM (1 child)
If a single provider arises from voluntary interaction, then it's not a monopoly in the usual sense; it's still just one service provider out of many potential, competing providers—the underlying system (capitalism) is still fundamentally decentralized.
That is, a single-provider that arises from voluntary interaction is going to be a very different kind of organization than one which arises out of involuntary interaction; the organization that people call "government" is an example of an organization that arises out of involuntary interaction.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 23, @04:35PM
I have no idea what you mean with "in the usual sense".
From Wikipedia: [wikipedia.org]
A monopoly (from Greek μόνος mónos ["alone" or "single"] and πωλεῖν pōleîn ["to sell"]) exists when a specific person or enterprise is the only supplier of a particular commodity.
Whatever you mean with "in the usual sense" is not in that definition (nor in any other definition I've ever encountered).
