I came across a wooden word watch on kickstarter. I like the concept and the approach this chap took (see also Imgur post on building this watch).

I have little more to add except that it felt like the kind of thing I'd love to see on SN, so here you go. I am not involved with this in any way and am (currently) not even backing this. But I just thought it was a cool story about engineering, and I figured it'd be appreciated. I am also kind of hoping some of the reactions will point out similarly cool small tech projects, so please do respond in the comments with your own SoyVertisements of cool, independent projects!

[Ed Note: We occasionally receive self-promoting story submissions. These are quickly noted as 'bin spam' and unceremoniously passed over for use on the site. (You can well imagine what would happen to the submissions queue were we to do otherwise!) This submission does not seem to fall into that category, but it does nudge up against it. The tipping point for my accepting this story is based on three factors. The submitter has been with the site since nearly its inception. (Submissions from ACs and newly-created-accounts just for submitting a self-promoting story will continue to be looked at very askance.) Another factor is the submitter receives no remuneration or benefit from the submission. Lastly, the item in question does look interesting to me and I think it would be of interest to the community. So, if you do [not] want to see more stories like this, on occasion, please indicate so in the comments. Also, any suggestions as to factors to use to assess these kinds of submissions for acceptance are also appreciated. --martyb]