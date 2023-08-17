from the it's-that-time-again dept.
I came across a wooden word watch on kickstarter. I like the concept and the approach this chap took (see also Imgur post on building this watch).
I have little more to add except that it felt like the kind of thing I'd love to see on SN, so here you go. I am not involved with this in any way and am (currently) not even backing this. But I just thought it was a cool story about engineering, and I figured it'd be appreciated. I am also kind of hoping some of the reactions will point out similarly cool small tech projects, so please do respond in the comments with your own SoyVertisements of cool, independent projects!
[Ed Note: We occasionally receive self-promoting story submissions. These are quickly noted as 'bin spam' and unceremoniously passed over for use on the site. (You can well imagine what would happen to the submissions queue were we to do otherwise!) This submission does not seem to fall into that category, but it does nudge up against it. The tipping point for my accepting this story is based on three factors. The submitter has been with the site since nearly its inception. (Submissions from ACs and newly-created-accounts just for submitting a self-promoting story will continue to be looked at very askance.) Another factor is the submitter receives no remuneration or benefit from the submission. Lastly, the item in question does look interesting to me and I think it would be of interest to the community. So, if you do [not] want to see more stories like this, on occasion, please indicate so in the comments. Also, any suggestions as to factors to use to assess these kinds of submissions for acceptance are also appreciated. --martyb]
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Thursday August 24, @01:08AM
Just by coincidence (probably), I saw this watch on my Google+ feed as well. Seems the watch is popular with a certain crowd.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, @01:11AM (2 children)
With the advent of mobile phones watches are a thing of the past (except as a status symbol)!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday August 24, @01:27AM
Even with an advanced holographic interface to make up for the crap screen size, you would still have to hold up your arm and wrist in an awkward way to use a smartwatch as a smartphone replacement. Although it might not be bad if you are sitting down or leaning on a surface. Voice is pretty easy though... just pair with a Bluetooth headset.
Yup, it's dead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, @01:32AM
Guess I'm a chump then, so be it. Don't have a cell phone, borrow one once or twice a year when it's actually needed.
Some days I still wear a Casio basic calculator watch, but not for the calculator--it's really easy to set the alarm when there are enough buttons. The batteries seem to last about seven(7) years, I've been through several of these cheap watches, easier to buy a new one than to change out the battery.
I liked this story. A few off-beat or home-built tech stories are fine by me.
