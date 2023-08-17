After hitting the first ill-gotten jackpot in Colorado in 2005, Tipton began building himself a 4,800-square-foot (446-sq. meter) house with a movie theater and gym on 22 acres (9 hectares) with a pond outside of Des Moines. Over the course of the next six years, Tipton would go on to fix six more lottery games across five states, netting more than $2 million. Yet his employer trusted him so much that he was promoted in 2013 to head information security, placing him in charge of protecting the very lottery computer systems he had been cheating.

[...] Tipton admitted as part of his plea that in 2005 he added two extra routines to the computer coded[sic] that generated the random numbers, allowing him to predict numbers on specific drawing days.

[...] The Multi-State Lottery Association provides computers for lotteries in 33 states the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The computers are designed to randomly draw numbers in several games, including Powerball, Mega Millions and Hot Lotto. Players have sued the association alleging they were defrauded by Tipton's scheme.