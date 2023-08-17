from the closed-source dept.
Spotted at Bruce Schneier's blog is a link to a story on CNBC about an insider attack on the Multi-State Lottery Association by computer programmer Eddie Tipton.
After hitting the first ill-gotten jackpot in Colorado in 2005, Tipton began building himself a 4,800-square-foot (446-sq. meter) house with a movie theater and gym on 22 acres (9 hectares) with a pond outside of Des Moines. Over the course of the next six years, Tipton would go on to fix six more lottery games across five states, netting more than $2 million. Yet his employer trusted him so much that he was promoted in 2013 to head information security, placing him in charge of protecting the very lottery computer systems he had been cheating.
[...] Tipton admitted as part of his plea that in 2005 he added two extra routines to the computer coded[sic] that generated the random numbers, allowing him to predict numbers on specific drawing days.
[...] The Multi-State Lottery Association provides computers for lotteries in 33 states the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The computers are designed to randomly draw numbers in several games, including Powerball, Mega Millions and Hot Lotto. Players have sued the association alleging they were defrauded by Tipton's scheme.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 23, @10:31PM
I work in Nevada with gaming software and the regulatory board regularly checks the software we run, especially the RNG generator. It is nearly impossible for us to run a rogue program within the RNG generator and every new deployment has to get regulatory approval, which typically entails checking the diffs between previously approved code and new code. I guess I'm assuming the lottery has a similar regulatory body checking this stuff. If not, this sounds like a good time to implement...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 23, @10:31PM
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday August 23, @10:33PM
Whatever happened to the giant washing-machine-like drums of identical balls from which you drew somewhat randomly? Too many balls for a good visual ?
What happened to not paying out lottery prizes to anyone remotely related to the lottery operation?
