Meaningless tasks and faux-business strategies prioritised by British universities have skewed their real roles of teachinig and research. Looking at decades of university growth, most expansion has been by university administration, not faculty. On the other side of the pond, one US study found that between 1975 and 2008 while the number of faculty had grown about 10% the number of administrators had grown 221% during the same period. In the UK, the large majority of universities have more administrators than they do faculty members. We are on the way to realizing an “all-administrative university” if nothing is done. André Spicer at The Guardian comments that since universities are broke, we should cut the pointless admin and get back to teaching.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, @03:02AM (1 child)
Less overhead. It is a simple enough concept, I wonder what the reasons are for such a massive increase in administrative personnel.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, @03:15AM
At the university I went to one building I was in the roof leaked and the heat/cooling did not work (except in the office). Which was fun in the midwest. The football team however had 2 practice fields plus the main field and 4 state of the art gyms they could use. The admins there were solidly in the mid 6 figures. Many of the 'students' there could not read their diploma. With a few token 'awesome' dudes to trot out when the subject came up. The 'college' system has been fucked up for a *long* time.
