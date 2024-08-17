Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

High Levels of 'Good' Cholesterol Linked to Excessive Mortality

posted by cmn32480 on Thursday August 24, @06:26AM   Printer-friendly
from the everything-eventually-kills-you dept.
News

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

It has been accepted wisdom for many years that the more good cholesterol people have in their blood, the better. But the good cholesterol, also known as HDL, might not be as good as we think.

In any case, the results of a new study from the University of Copenhagen seriously contradict the assumption that high levels of HDL in the blood are only a good thing. The researchers have shown that people with extremely high levels of good cholesterol have a higher mortality rate than people with normal levels. For men with extremely high levels, the mortality rate was 106 per cent higher than for the normal group. For women with extremely high levels, the mortality rate was 68 per cent higher.

"These results radically change the way we understand 'good' cholesterol. Doctors like myself have been used to congratulating patients who had a very high level of HDL in their blood. But we should no longer do so, as this study shows a dramatically higher mortality rate," says Børge Nordestgaard, Professor at the Department of Clinical Medicine and one of the authors of the study.

-- submitted from IRC

Original Submission


«  Google Express Ditches Annual Fee, Adds Walmart and Voice App Ordering
High Levels of 'Good' Cholesterol Linked to Excessive Mortality | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, @06:51AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, @06:51AM (#558348)

    This type of situation is automatically generated by NHST... We've been warned since the 1960s that this was happening...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, @07:34AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, @07:34AM (#558359)

    Not just HDL, the typical Western diet has too much of everything. Fine-tuning one component is retarded. Skipping dessert isn't healthy when you're eating 2 mains with buttered bread and sweet potato fries, waffles and maple syrup to the side. Yeah I think it was the HDL, bro.

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday August 24, @07:37AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Thursday August 24, @07:37AM (#558362) Journal

    What part of that is "excessive"?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, @07:37AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, @07:37AM (#558363)

    Sounds like the "scientific consensus" was wrong!

(1)