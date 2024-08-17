from the suits-me-fine dept.
Elon Musk has unveiled the spacesuit (or flight suit) that will be used by astronauts aboard crewed Dragon flights:
In his Instagram post, Musk added that this suit was not a mock-up but rather a fully functional unit. "Already tested to double vacuum pressure," he wrote. "Was incredibly hard to balance aesthetics and function. Easy to do either separately." (Double vacuum pressure simply means the suit was probably inflated to twice the pressure of sea level and then put into a vacuum chamber.)
Musk gave no other technical information about the suit. Most strikingly, it is white, in contrast to the very blue spacesuits unveiled by Boeing in January.
These are not, strictly speaking, "space suits." Rather, they are more properly flight suits designed to be worn during the ride to space and again on the ride back down to Earth. They have a limited time in which they can operate in a full vacuum and are not intended for spacewalks.
The NASA astronauts who fly aboard Boeing's new spaceship will wear sleek, blue suits that are lighter, simpler and more comfortable than the bulky orange gear of the space shuttle era, company representatives said.
Unveiled today (Jan. 25), the new "Boeing Blue" spacesuits for the Starliner capsule weigh about 20 lbs. (9 kilograms) each with all of their accessories, compared to 30 lbs. (13.6 kg) for the old space shuttle suits, NASA officials said.
Other advances include touch-screen-sensitive gloves, more-flexible material and soft helmets that are incorporated into the suit (rather than the hard, detachable helmets of the shuttle era).
"It is a lot lighter, more formfitting, and it's simpler, which is always a good thing," NASA astronaut Eric Boe said in a statement. "Complicated systems have more ways they can break, so simple is better on something like this."
Source: http://www.space.com/35456-boeing-unveils-starliner-spacesuits-photos.html
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, @08:21AM
So should I wear the white suit or the blue one...
Lovely technical article, verry useful.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Virindi on Thursday August 24, @08:35AM
It's an emergency suit, right? So that means that it is minimally articulated, as opposed to general purpose suits designed to do work in a vacuum environment? And it has less or no thermal protection because it is for use inside a craft?
Maybe I'm wrong, but I was under the impression that the difficult parts of making a suit were: 1) the articulation points, and 2) thermal management. Is the purpose of showing this off just to show how cool it looks rather than showcase technical accomplishment?
