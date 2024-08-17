17/08/24/1120215 story
posted by martyb on Thursday August 24, @02:54PM
from the choices dept.
Neowin has a brief warning that Mozilla plans to collect anonymized user data. The given reason is to better understand how people use Firefox. Perhaps the most alarming aspect of this plan is that it is opt-out rather than opt-in. This is very far from the early days of Firefox when it had previously touted privacy as one of its main advantages.
As stated in the Google Groups announcement thread, they intend to use RAPPOR:
RAPPOR is a novel privacy technology that allows inferring statistics about populations while preserving the privacy of individual users.
This repository contains simulation and analysis code in Python and R.
[...] Publications
- RAPPOR: Randomized Aggregatable Privacy-Preserving Ordinal Response
- Building a RAPPOR with the Unknown: Privacy-Preserving Learning of Associations and Data Dictionaries
Links
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, @03:01PM
The second link in the summary should be to the Google Groups annoucement:
https://groups.google.com/forum/#!topic/mozilla.governance/ [google.com]
