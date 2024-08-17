from the miner-49er dept.
ASUS will sell a motherboard that can support 19 GPUs. The product is intended for cryptocurrency mining:
ASUS this week teased the new "B250 Mining Expert" which boasts all those slots because – as the name implies – its role in life is mining cryptocurrency.
The board can't do it all itself, of course. ASUS' preferred GPU is the P106, a variant of NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1060), 1,280-CUDA-core, 1,506MHz affair that can surge to 1,708 MHz when required and boasts 6GB of RAM. ASUS' version is shorn of anything to do with displaying video so that it can smoke hashes to cook cryptocurrency.
Do the math: 19 GPUS, 1,280 cores apiece ... this motherboard could end up hosting 24,320 cores before you fill the Intel LGA 1511 socket with a Skylake, Kaby Lake or Coffee Lake CPU. That chip's half-dozen or so cores are hardly worth counting!
The board is also equipped to slurp three power supplies, because all those GPUs are thirsty. There's also a capacitor dedicated to each PCIe slot to make sure the juice doesn't fluctuate and upset the precious mining machines. A mining-specific BIOS that lets you manage all those GPUs rounds things out.
What do you do with this after cryptocurrency mining is dead?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, @07:52PM
Could be great for a terminal server. Fill that baby with multiport cards! [tldp.org]
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday August 24, @07:56PM (5 children)
All indications are that CFL will need an updated 300-series chipset. B250 is for Sky/Kabylake only. ...man, a lake of coffee sounds really good about now.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday August 24, @08:11PM
From the looks of it, the CPU is not exactly the star player in this setup. Maybe it's more like the team coach.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday August 24, @08:34PM (3 children)
man, a lake of coffee sounds really good about now.
No, it doesn't. Coffee is a nasty drink. Civilized people drink tea.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Thursday August 24, @08:50PM (1 child)
I'll get that going in the microwave for you.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday August 24, @09:13PM
I'm not sure I get your point here, but that's another thing that's nice about tea: you don't need some stupid fancy machine to make a cup (or a stupid special-purpose machine that makes an entire pot instead of just a cup), a simple microwave oven works just fine. A microwave, mug, water, and a tea bag are all you need, and if you want to get fancy you can use loose tea and a simple infuser in place of the teabag. Or if you're roughing it, you can replace the microwave with a sterno can or an open flame (and the mug with a stainless steel cup).
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday August 24, @09:13PM
I prefer tea, but i've gotten to the point that coffee (with the proper add-ins--stevia, a bit of skim milk, some cinnamon) has about the right level of kick to it. Caffeine addiction is an awful thing but it keeps me going through multiple jobs.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday August 24, @08:02PM
So with all of these GPUs, how fast can it run DOOM?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, @08:07PM
Can that gtx 1060 do 16 bit floats at a reasonable speed yet?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, @08:10PM (1 child)
I mean, I'd rather use it for projects like F@H and the sort.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Thursday August 24, @08:52PM
Do both. Curecoin.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday August 24, @08:16PM (1 child)
How many watts?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Thursday August 24, @08:26PM
2.2-2.5kW at full power. (GeForce GTX 1060 [geforce.co.uk] is speced at max 120W, have 19 of those, add a CPU and some RAM - somewhere there).
Doubles up as a pottery kiln - granted, a small one, for hobbyists perhaps. Or as a water preheater in a thermal power plant.
Just don't use it in Arizona's summer time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, @08:29PM (1 child)
"What do you do with this after cryptocurrency mining is dead?"
what a bunch of fud.
if it's priced right, i'll be buying one/some. cuts down on unnecessary motherboards, cpus, cpu coolers, ram, SSDs, etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, @08:46PM
Cryptocurrency is unlikely going to die off, but the current implementations are quite shaky. Not anonymous and relatively easily controlled by whoever has the hashing power.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, @09:16PM
Imagine a beowolf cluster of them!
