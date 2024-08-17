from the what-happens-if-you-don't-welcome-your-new-robotic-overlords dept.
Atlas Obscura has an article on a robot programmed to perform Buddhist funeral rites.
What's the hottest new trend in robotics? It might be religion. Hot on the heels of Germany's Protestant-inspired automated blessing machine, BlessU-2, a Japanese company has unveiled a smiling automaton programmed to conduct Buddhist funerals.
Unveiled during the annual Life Ending Industry Expo in Tokyo, a funeral industry trade show, the little robot was presented by Nissei Eco Co. as an inexpensive alternative to hiring a flesh-and-blood monk. According to Reuters, the robot, a reprogrammed version of SoftBank Robotics' "Pepper" model of interactive humanoid automaton, can chant Buddhist sutras and beat a little drum to honor the dead. It can even livestream the service if needed.
Also at Reuters and The Guardian.
Youtube has a clip with the robot in action, which may give you nightmares. The robot in question is a reprogrammed SoftBank Robotics Pepper model. In related news it turns out Japan has a Life Ending Industry EXPO.
Once again Philip K Dick is proven right.
[Additional video clip by the New York Post. - Ed]
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday August 24, @11:12PM (2 children)
Life Ending Industry? Sounds like an organization of professional killers.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 24, @11:16PM
Only place where both the Prostitutes and Monks are just as likely to be out to murder you as provide for your needs (whether physical or spiritual.)
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday August 24, @11:18PM
The Assassin's guild would like to officially distance itself from any effort to advertise services, in violation of the code of discretion.
Those responsible will be promptly invited to test some of the aforementioned products.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday August 24, @11:14PM (4 children)
Some people may have missed the point of the religious requirement to honor their dead and their gods as a loved one departs to the afterlife...
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday August 24, @11:53PM
The problem with that is that there is no such thing as god/gods and no such thing as an afterlife. One has to be pretty stupid to actually believe that shit.
How about a Suicide Booth instead?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 25, @12:02AM (2 children)
Right you are.
Otherwise they would not have chosen to become suicidal (only 70/day in average [bbc.com]) and let their parents behind.
A nagging details, though: their religion and culture don't see suicide as a sin.
(my point: there are cases in which there noone left to honor "their dead". Based on the rate of suicide, I wouldn't be surprise to be a... mmmm.... booming market niche).
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday August 25, @12:09AM (1 child)
My implication was that you either believe, and therefore you do the religious things for your dead and deity, or you don't (and therefore you don't).
The part where a robot or MP3 player sings for you doesn't fit in the duality.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 25, @12:17AM
Fits quite well in teh second category, the subcase in which you don;t give a shit about the dead or the deity, but care about what the opinions of the others around you
(and, as a person ever puzzled by the Japanese social norms, I wouldn't bet that using a robot isn't considered respectful enough in today's Japan).
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday August 24, @11:46PM
Let me have some of that Martian fatworm soup
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Thursday August 24, @11:59PM (1 child)
Can't believe they're missing out on the obvious "thanks for our daily bread" toaster market. Muslims already have muezzins calling Adhan by pressing the tape-recorder so that's a guaranteed market right there... All we have to do is make them water-proof and baptize them for the Christians. If Catholics are fine with transubstantiation, I'm sure we can get them to buy a few sanctified by a robo-priest automated flesh-of-christ dispensers.
Right?
compiling...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 25, @12:13AM
Mmmmm... I see...
Which personal assistant would you like to hear, free of charge, your confession and absolve you?
"Ok, Google", Siri, Alexa or Cortana?
Note: this is a multiple choice question, you can select as many as you like.
The small print: "Be adviced you'll need to pay the penance prescribed by all that you chose to confess to. Besides, it's common knowledge NSA will get to intercede anyway; depending on your sins, you may experience a disappearance miracle mediated by the appropriate authorities."
