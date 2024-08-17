"WLIHE QTAUUNM CMPIOTUNG IS PEISOD FOR SGIFANCIIT GWORTH AND AEVNADCMNET, THE EGRENEMT IDSRTUNY IS CRRULNETY FARENETMGD AND LCAKS A CMOMON CMUIATCHIMNOS FARWEORMK" -IEEE

One person’s trapped ion is another’s electrostatically defined quantum dot. I’m talking about qubits, by the way—the quantum-computing equivalent of the bits in regular computers. But if you don’t quite follow, don’t worry: you’re far from being alone.

“Confusions exist on what quantum computing or a quantum computer means,” says Hidetoshi Nishimori, a professor at the Tokyo Institute of Technology who specializes in quantum computing.

[...] The snappily titled IEEE P7130 Standard for Quantum Computing Definitions Project will corral experts and define the most important terms in the field so that everybody is reading from the same page.