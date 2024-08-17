from the inconsistent-consistencies-!=-consistent-inconsistencies dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
"WLIHE QTAUUNM CMPIOTUNG IS PEISOD FOR SGIFANCIIT GWORTH AND AEVNADCMNET, THE EGRENEMT IDSRTUNY IS CRRULNETY FARENETMGD AND LCAKS A CMOMON CMUIATCHIMNOS FARWEORMK" -IEEE
One person’s trapped ion is another’s electrostatically defined quantum dot. I’m talking about qubits, by the way—the quantum-computing equivalent of the bits in regular computers. But if you don’t quite follow, don’t worry: you’re far from being alone.
“Confusions exist on what quantum computing or a quantum computer means,” says Hidetoshi Nishimori, a professor at the Tokyo Institute of Technology who specializes in quantum computing.
[...] The snappily titled IEEE P7130 Standard for Quantum Computing Definitions Project will corral experts and define the most important terms in the field so that everybody is reading from the same page.
As this is a nascent field, addressing fragmented terminology now makes excellent sense — there are a limited number of papers in the field at the moment, compared to what is envisioned for the future. Compare that to other professions where archaic terminology continues. What something was known as back-in-the-day continues to today because it would be too much work, now, to embrace a new, consistent taxonomy. Especially the medical profession and its terms for various parts of the human anatomy. What profession, if any, has successfully redefined its nomenclature as is envisioned here?
Source: https://www.technologyreview.com/the-download/608725/scientists-are-defining-quantum-computing-terms-because-everyone-is-confused/
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 25, @02:23AM
tweak it a little and you have human flesh, it's what they want and what they get.
it's in most foods now with Illuminati designs.
they cannot maintain their human appearance without ingesting human flesh. if you're in the right frame of mind, or should I say WRONG state of mind, these hybrid beings give off the same sick (not sick as in cool) scent. I do not know why this is. when you discover the scent and you're sniffing about in public, it's like the comments made to the creatures in THEY LIVE where they discover he can "see".
There are many ways to "see" the aliens and/or hybrids on this planet. But no matter how much you want to, trust me, it's not worth it, and they'll never let you forget it.
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 25, @02:27AM
I declare this comment thread closed!
Fuck all SoySuckFuckMooNewShitNews!
I'ma be pissed at all so I say your site shall fucking die!!!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by driverless on Friday August 25, @03:08AM
I don't know why the IEEE is bothering, quantum computing is driven by marketing, not technology. So it'll end up being described with whatever term(s) the marketing department comes up with to sell it, not what the IEEE says. That's why we have Broadband and not G.992.1, WiFi and not 802.11ac, 5G and not 3G-on-marketing-steroids, and so on.
Reply to This