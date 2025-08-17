from the things-ARE-bigger-in-Texas dept.
"The hurricane warning issued Thursday morning covers an area from Port Mansfield to Matagorda, while tropical storm warnings extend north of Matagorda to High Island, and south to the mouth of the Rio Grande on the Mexico border." http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/08/24/hurricane-harvey-rapidly-intensifying-expected-to-make-landfall-in-texas-as-major-storm.html
Hurricane Harvey is projected to become Category 3 hurricane, millions ordered to evacuate; forecasts of up to 30 inches rain, 115 MPH possible:
Texans are evacuating or holing up as life-threatening conditions are expected when Hurricane Harvey, the first US Category 3 hurricane to make landfall in nearly a dozen years, could bring flooding and a storm surge that could reach heights of six to 12 feet.
Harvey, which is expected to officially hit Category 3 status by Friday, is expected to make landfall between Texas' coast Friday night or Saturday morning.
[...] Texas and Louisiana both face the prospects of Biblical-level floods, as Harvey will slowly roam the area and is not expected to dissipate until at least Monday.
On Thursday afternoon, Harvey's winds strengthened to 80 mph (128 km/h). Rain is expected from 10 to 20 inches (25.4 to 50.8 cm), while some areas may see 30 inches (76 cm). Flash floods and 115 mph winds are also possible.
"Since Harvey is forecast to stall, we expect 10-20 inches of rain over a large part of southern and eastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana from Friday into early next week," AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said.
Real-time wind and 3-hour precipitation amounts can be seen on this map.
Meanwhile, phys.org provides more technical information in its reporting:
On Aug. 24, NHC [(National Hurricane Center)] noted that Harvey was quickly strengthening and is forecast to be a major Hurricane when it approaches the middle Texas coast. In addition, life-threatening storm surge and freshwater flooding expected.
The previous day, NASA provided a look at Harvey's intensifying rainfall. The Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core observatory satellite flew over the regenerating tropical cyclone on Aug. 23 at 7:58 a.m. EDT (1158 UTC). Data collected by GPM's Microwave Imager (GMI) and Dual-Frequency Precipitation Radar (DPR) instruments showed that Harvey's remnants contained areas of moderate to heavy rainfall. A feeder band spiraling in from the southern side of the low contained rain falling at a rate of greater than 1.96 inches (50 mm) per hour. As Harvey intensifies its rainfall capacity can also increase.
GPM's radar (DPR Ku band) data were used to create the rainfall structure of rainfall within regenerating tropical depression Harvey in 3-D. Those 3-D scans showed that storm tops with the feeder bands in the Bay of Campeche were reaching heights above 8.6 miles (13.9 km). GPM is a joint mission between NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA.