Company Behind Dakota Access Oil Pipeline Sues Greenpeace

posted by martyb on Friday August 25, @11:26AM
realDonaldTrump writes:

The company that built the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline filed a lawsuit against Greenpeace and other groups on Tuesday, alleging that they disseminated false and misleading information about the project and interfered with its construction.

In its lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in North Dakota, Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners requests damages that could approach $1 billion.

The company alleges that the groups' actions interfered with its business, facilitated crimes and acts of terrorism, incited violence, targeted financial institutions that backed the project and violated racketeering and defamation laws. The company seeks a trial and monetary damages, noting that disruptions to construction alone cost it at least $300 million and requesting triple damages.

The group of defendants "is comprised of rogue environmental groups and militant individuals who employ a pattern of criminal activity and a campaign of misinformation for purposes of increasing donations and advancing their political or business agendas," the company said in a statement.

Greenpeace attorney Tom Wetterer said the lawsuit is "meritless" and part of "a pattern of harassment by corporate bullies."

The lawsuit is "not designed to seek justice, but to silence free speech through expensive, time-consuming litigation," Wetterer said.

http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/08/22/company-behind-dakota-access-oil-pipeline-sues-greenpeace.html

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by KiloByte on Friday August 25, @11:42AM

    by KiloByte (375) on Friday August 25, @11:42AM (#558814)

    who employ a pattern of criminal activity and a campaign of misinformation for purposes of increasing donations and advancing their political or business agendas

    No chances this argument passes, otherwise you'd have a precedent to make the Democratic and Republican parties illegal.

    --
    Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
